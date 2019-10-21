Inside Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's Wedding: From A-List Guests to 5:30 a.m. Goodbyes

Jennifer Lawrence had the time of her life at her wedding over the weekend.

The Oscar winner, 29, and her fiancé Cooke Maroney, 34, tied the knot at the luxurious Belcourt of Newport in Newport, Rhode Island. The wedding hosted 150 guests and boasted an extravagant menu complete with an array of hors d’oeuvres and plenty of dessert options, including s’mores.

About the glamorous venue

Designed in 1894 by the renowned American architect Richard Morris Hunt, the estate was inspired by Louis XIII’s hunting lodge at Versailles. It is currently home to Carolyn Rafaelian, CEO of Alex and Ani, who took on restoring the property in 2012, according to Forbes.

The A-list guests

After they said “I do,” the couple held a wedding reception inside the Belcourt for their guests, including Adele, Amy Schumer and Kris Jenner. Emma Stone and Ashley Olsen were also in attendance.

An all-night party

Throughout the reception, hired hands carried in trays of burgers and other offerings from Boston’s Baddest Food Truck and Maine-ly Lobstah into the Belcourt. By the time the afterparty started around 12:30 a.m., hungry stars headed outside for a snack.

“People were really nice,” Kevin Tortorella, the truck’s owner, told PEOPLE. “We were serving guests until quarter after 3 a.m., and then serving security.”

The party continued well into the early hours of the next morning, with Lawrence and Maroney staying until 5:30 a.m. until the last guest left.

“It was an all-night party. Jen and Cooke where the last people to leave at 5:30 a.m.,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They waited until all the guests were gone so they could personally say goodbye. When they left, Jen looked happy, but also a bit tired. She also looked stunning in a jeweled dress.”

Lawrence and Maroney’s wedding comes eight months after a rep for the actress confirmed with PEOPLE that the pair got engaged in February, after less than a year of dating.

Since first being linked in June 2018, the Hunger Games star has kept a tight lip on her relationship with Maroney. However, this past June, the actress gushed about her soon-to-be husband, calling him “the greatest human being I’ve ever met.”

As for how she knew she wanted to marry him, the actress said, “I don’t know, I started with the basics. How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind? It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s — you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”