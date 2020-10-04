Inside Emma Roberts' "Casual" Yet Chic Baby Shower with Boyfriend Garrett Hedlund and Their Friends

Emma Roberts has a lot to look forward to this year!

The Scream Queens alum celebrated her baby shower on Saturday, Oct. 3 and the chic affair would make Chanel Oberlin proud. The soon-to-be mom enjoyed a fun and festive party with her boyfriend and father-to-be Garrett Hedlund. It appears the pair's loved ones also joined in on the special occasion, including the couple's parents, Kristen Stewart, Camila Morrone and more.

A source tells E! News, "Emma's baby shower was Saturday afternoon at a friend's house. It was a co-ed shower with about 15 people. It was outside and everyone stayed distanced."

"Kristen Stewart was there with Dylan Meyer, Camilla Morrone came with her mom, Lily Kershaw. Emma's mom and Garrett's mom were both there," the insider adds. "Emma wore a long dress that showed off her baby bump. She seemed excited to see friends and celebrate her baby."

The source notes it was a "casual get-together with a lot of laughter for everyone." Once the guests left, the source reveals they were each treated with "a big bouquet of white wildflowers with a personalized card."

"So grateful to my family and pod for making my pregnancy feel so celebrated during such wild times," Emma shared on Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 4, alongside a few snapshots of her celebration.

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund: Romance Rewind

Of course, the American Horror Story alum looked effortlessly stylish during her baby shower. The 29-year-old actress slipped into a flowy floral smock dress by Tory Burch that she paired with white boots.

Throughout her pregnancy, she's been wearing eye-catching outfits. Just last month, the expectant mother gave Scream Queens vibes with her bubblegum pink polka dot dress.

"Baby doll dress has a whole new meaning," the star captioned her post in September, alongside a mirror selfie that showed off her playful design by Batsheva. She completed her lewk with black Mary Jane platforms by Miu Miu.

That same month, Emma posed in a flower-embroidered bathing suit by J.Crew. If anything, the Nerve alum announced her pregnancy in style. Wearing an off-the-shoulder black-and-white polka dot dress, the actress confirmed the exciting baby news.

Emma Roberts, Baby Shower More

"Me...and my two favorite guys," she captioned her Instagram post in late August. The star included a series of photos that showed her growing baby bump. She also posed with Garrett, who looked just as dapper in a chartreuse-colored cardigan, white tee and skinny jeans.

Before announcing the pregnancy news, Emma's mom previously spilled the beans about her daughter's secret. Speculation surrounding Emma's pregnancy sparked online in June, and Kelly Cunningham sort of dropped hints after responding to people's celebratory comments on Instagram.

"Thank you so much! Very excited," Kelly replied to one user. When someone bluntly asked if Emma was expecting, Kelly answered, "Yes!!"

News of the couple's pregnancy comes a year after they first sparked romance rumors in March 2019. A month before, a source close to the actress told E! News she officially ended things with Evan Peters. The source previously revealed Emma called "off their engagement" a little after Valentine's Day weekend.

Garrett was in a long-term relationship with Kirsten Dunst.