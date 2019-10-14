Inside Connor Cruise’s Life: A Relationship with a Fellow Scientologist His Bond with Dad Tom

Connor Cruise chooses to live his life mostly out of the spotlight while still maintaining a close relationship with his father, Tom Cruise.

Much like the 56-year-old actor, who is a high-ranking Scientologist, both Connor, 24, and his sister Isabella, 26, are members of the church.

“Connor and Isabella grew up in the church of Scientology, they’ve been members since they were kids,” a source tells PEOPLE, adding that the siblings “are completely dedicated scientologists just like Tom.”

Connor and Tom’s shared commitment to Scientology has made their bond strong over the years.

“Connor has been able to remain close with Tom because of Scientology,” the source adds.

Noel Vasquez/Getty More

Connor, who is the son of Cruise and ex-wife Nicole Kidman, currently calls Florida home.

“Connor lives in Clearwater, which is the church’s main hub. He still deejays but he has really become a big fishing guy. He’s content with living a quieter life,” the source tells PEOPLE.

As for his personal life, the source adds that Connor “is in a relationship with a fellow scientologist who also grew up in the religion.”

(L-R) Connor Cuirse and Tom Cruise | Mark J. Terrill/AP/REX/Shutterstock More

Although Connor mostly stays out of the spotlight, he does step out with his father from time to time, and the pair were most recently photographed together in London.

On Saturday, the father-son pair were seen heading to a private helicopter. Once inside the vehicle, Tom — who learned how to fly a helicopter for his role in the Mission: Impossible franchise — was seen showing Connor some aviation basics.

“Tom and Connor stepping out together in London was a big deal,” the source explains. “It was the same weekend that Scientology does their annual gathering called the International Association of Scientologists (ASI). Tom has attended numerous times in the past, but this appears to be the first time Connor has gone. It shows their dedication to Scientology.”

A source previously told PEOPLE that “Connor has a pretty simple life in Clearwater.”

“He lives in his own home in a Scientology community. His life is deep-sea fishing. He has a lot of friends and seems very well-liked.”

Connor’s sister, a fashion designer who goes by the name Bella, lives in London with her husband Max Parker, whom she married in 2015.