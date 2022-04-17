Inside all the Coachella 2022 Parties: What You Didn't See on the Stream

Coachella Parties

Coachella 2022 is in full swing — and while headliners Harry Styles and Billie Eilish put on show-stopping performances during the first two days of the festival, there was just as much excitement beyond the grounds.

Here's the lowdown on all that happened inside the hottest Coachella parties this year.

Friday, April 15:

At the Outstanding in the Field dinner in the VIP Rose Garden on the festival grounds, Colton Underwood was seen enjoying a full-service, four-course family-style meal with fiancé Jordan C. Brown.

Following the festival, guests including Jared Leto, Timothée Chalamet, Heidi Klum, Alexander Skarsgård, and Simon Rex partied at TAO Desert Nights presented by Gala Music. As the Casamigos flowed, Grammy winner Black Coffee performed.

Meanwhile, at the Spotify Live party, Doja Cat, Anitta, Tyga, Ty Dolla $ign, and Chloe Cherry celebrated the release of Swedish House Mafia's new album Paradise Again.

At the Soho Desert House, Diplo spun some tunes.

Kendall Jenner hosted an exclusive party for her 818 Tequila with Zack Bia and John Terzian to kick off the REVOLVE Festival weekend, where 818 served as the spirit partner. The invite-only party was hosted at the Merv Griffin Estate, where friends and family including Kylie Jenner, Jaden Smith, Charli D'Amelio, and Gigi Gorgeous were seen partying into the night. Justin Bieber and wife Hailey were also seen dancing together.

NYLON also made its debut with its NYLON House party, where there were appearances from the likes of Anitta, Emma Chamberlain, Sabrina Carpenter, Gavin Leatherwood, Jabari Banks, Iann Dior, and Bretman Rock.

Saturday, April 16:

For its sixth year, Rachel Zoe's ZOEasis took over a private estate for a midday desert celebration. Behati Prinsloo was seen dancing with friends while holding her Calirosa tequila in the air, stopping only to take selfies with people.

The ultimate host, Zoe caught up with Ava Phillippe amidst chats with her husband Rodger Berman. Other guests included Keke Palmer, Olivia Culpo, Nicole Scherzinger, Ella Purnell, and Samantha Hanratty, as well as Banks and Leatherwood.

TAO celebrated day two with two parties: Desert Daze in the afternoon and Desert Nights in the evening. During the day, City Girls along with Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert, and Serayah lounged to a DJ set from Chase B.

At the Liquid I.V.House of Hydration, Jack Harlow and Saweetie did an all-star performance.

Charlie Puth, Lena Waithe, Pink Sweats, and Carpenter stopped by to enjoy brunch at Spotify's "Desert Kickback" at the Zenyara Estate, where KittyCa$h, SG Lewis, and Chanel Tres performed live.

At Interscope's private event in Palm Springs, artists including Alexander 23, Ari Lennox, Benny Blanco, Benny Drama, Carly Rae Jepsen, Earthgang, Florian Picasso, Glaive, GoGo Morrow, JAWNY, Lil Bibby, Kathryn Newton, Rocco, Role Model, Shenseea, Stormzy, and Puth came out in full force.

The night ended with Levi's and Tequila Don Julio Present Neon Carnival with Hydration by Liquid I.V. There, Leonardo DiCaprio hung out with friends and Megan Thee Stallion partied at a VIP table.

Elsewhere, Emma Hernan, Hannah Ann Sluss, Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, and Scherzinger were among those who stopped by the DIRECTV Space at the carnival.

The first weekend of Coachella 2022 continues Sunday with co-headliners, The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia.