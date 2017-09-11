Inside celebrity makeup artist Kevyn Aucoin's world (exclusive)

Glamming up Tina Turner, Jennifer Lopez, Cindy Crawford, and countless other celebs was all in a day’s work for celebrity makeup artist Kevyn Aucoin, beginning in the ‘80s. He later wrote best-selling beauty books, launched his own cosmetics brand, and, in 2001, appeared as himself on Sex and the City, to give you an idea of how big he was.

A new documentary film, Kevyn Aucoin Beauty & the Beast in Me, examines the famed celeb makeup artist, who died in 2002 from an overdose of the prescription drugs that he began taking to treat a rare illness. He was just 40 years old.

By that time, Aucoin already had quite a life story: adventures with his celebrity clients at the top of the fashion world; his passionate advocacy for gay rights (Aucoin was also gay himself); and his complicated relationship with a deeply religious family in Louisiana.

The doc doesn’t premiere until Thursday but, in the meantime, check out Yahoo Entertainment’s exclusive clip showing Aucoin recruiting some familiar faces to encourage kids.

Kevyn Aucoin Beauty & the Beast in Me premieres Sept. 14 at 9 p.m. EST/PST on Logo.

