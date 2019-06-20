Inside Carrie Underwood and Husband Mike Fisher's Love Story: 'He Is the Person I Was Meant To Be With'

Sure she sings about heartbreak like no other — including what she’s liable to do to a cheater’s car with a Louisville slugger — but Carrie Underwood‘s real love life couldn’t be better.

The country superstar, 36, tops PEOPLE’s list of 100 Reasons to Love America this week and says falling for Mike Fisher, her Canadian, hockey star husband of seven years, was a dream come true.

“I feel like he is the person I was meant to be with,” says Underwood. The pair met after he attended one of her shows in 2008 and upon dating, she quickly knew he was different.

“I had dated guys and kind of knew, like, ‘No.’ Nothing was ever really wrong, but nothing was really right either. With him, it was like a good partnership. It was an easy relationship to be in.”

Then came marriage. Underwood and Fisher tied the knot in 2010, on a summer evening in Georgia amid pink flowers and 5000 sparkling crystals.

They welcomed son Isaiah, 4, in 2015 and son Jacob this past January. “I admire Carrie as a mom most,” Fisher tells PEOPLE. “She is so good with our boys and loves us all so well.”

Prior to Jacob’s arrival, Underwood was the one in need of extra love and support—and Fisher didn’t miss a beat. After recovering from a painful fall in 2017 that left Underwood with a broken wrist and a facial laceration that required 40-50 stitches, the star revealed she’d also suffered through three miscarriages in less than two years.

