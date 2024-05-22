Insect Detective 2 Ep 1 Recap & Spoilers: Why Is Zhang Yao Taken to the Police Station in Thailand?

The recently premiered thriller C-drama Insect Detective 2 released its first set of episodes on May 21, 2024. It features Zhang Yao, Chu Yue, and Bie Thassapak Hsu in the main roles. It is the sequel to the popular 2020 Chinese drama Insect Detective. The drama follows the story of Tan Jing Tian (Zhang Yao), a toxicologist who attempts to clear his name from a murder. He joins hands with his girlfriend, Jin Ling (Chen Chuyue), who is a forensic doctor, to investigate mysterious murders committed by a twisted killer.

Episode one focuses on the police interrogating Jing Tian. After a prostitute is murdered in a brothel, the police, led by Sheriff Valarillo, arrive to investigate. Valarillo meets Jin Ling, who is in Thailand as part of an international exchange program. The victim has several cuts on her back. The police suspect that the murderer caused those wounds with the help of a sharp object. The victim is identified as a 27-year-old girl named Sai.

Meanwhile, Valarillo mentions that the one who reported the crime smelled aphrodisiac in the room. Furthermore, forensics concluded that the killer choked the victim to death. As they come outside, Jin Ling is surprised to see Jing Tian being dragged by the police. Jing Tian mentions that he flew in to surprise Jin Ling, but when he was searching the hotel, the police caught him.

Insect Detective 2 ep 1: Zhang Yao arrives in Thailand

The police take Tian to the police station to further interrogate him. He mentions that he was there at the brothel because of the driver of the taxi he had rented. The taxi that picked him up from the airport went to the brothel after receiving a phone call. He went inside, keeping Tian waiting in the car. When he didn’t come out for a long time, Tian decided to look for him. As he was searching, the police mistook him for the suspect. It created even more confusion as he didn’t speak Thai.

Tian also mentions that the driver was wearing a colorful pendant that showcased the wing of an endangered butterfly. It caught his attention, and it was easy for the inhabitants of the brothel to locate the driver. The police let him go after questioning him.

Meanwhile, the informant is taken into custody after he is found suspiciously loitering around the police station, looking for something. He tells the police that he was not chasing anything; he just wanted to visit the brothel. He begs Valarillo to believe that he is not the killer and urges him to catch the real murderer.

The semen sample obtained from the victim’s body matches that of an ex-policeman named Phaitoon. He seemed to have a special relationship with the victim, as he was her only client. Phaitoon is brought in for questioning. He breaks down crying when he hears news of Sai passing away. Valarillo asks him if he choked her accidentally, but he denies it. His sensitivity baffles the police.

Insect Detective 2 is available for streaming on Youku.

