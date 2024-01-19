Innocence Project Takes Scott Peterson's Case, Says New Evidence 'Supports' Claim He Didn't Kill Wife Laci

Laci Peterson was eight months pregnant with their son Conner when she vanished on Christmas Eve in 2002

Scott Peterson's conviction in the 2002 murder of his pregnant wife Laci Peterson and their unborn son is now being investigated by the Los Angeles Innocence Project.

The nonprofit organization, known for their work to exonerate wrongly convicted and incarcerated individuals, told PEOPLE in a statement that they represent Scott now and are "investigating his claim of actual innocence."

Laci Peterson, 27, was eight months pregnant with their son Conner when she vanished on Christmas Eve in 2002, just five years after she and Scott had married. While Scott initially helped look for her, it soon came out that he had been having an affair and he was made the prime suspect.

Four months later, Laci's body was found in San Francisco Bay, just a mile away from where her unborn baby's body was found.

Scott — who is 51 now — was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in 2004 and sentenced to death row in 2005. He remained there for about 15 years.

But in 2020, Scott scored two major legal victories in 2020. The first victory was in August, when he was given the chance to face a new penalty phase trial after his death penalty sentence was overturned by California Supreme Court, who cited jury selection errors by the trial judge. The second victory came in October, when the California Supreme Court ruled that a lower court should take a second look at his case to determine whether his guilty verdict should be overturned.

In court in 2021, Scott's death sentence was officially vacated, resentencing him to life in prison. The following year, a San Mateo County Superior Court Judge denied Peterson's bid for a new trial.

Now, the L.A. Innocence Project is seeking new evidence in Scott's original trial, saying that Peterson's state and federal constitutional rights were violated, according to ABC News.

Filings entered on Wednesday and first obtained by the outlet say that "new evidence now supports Mr. Peterson's longstanding claim of innocence and raises many questions into who abducted and killed Laci and Conner Peterson."

Attorneys for the organization are quoting updated witness statements which point to multiple areas of interest including a December 2002 burglary of a Modesto home across the street from the Petersons. Scott's attorneys have previously argued his wife was killed after she witnessed the men breaking into the neighbor's house during a dog walk while Scott was on a solo fishing trip Christmas Eve morning.



The Innocence Project are also hoping to conduct new DNA testing on a blood-stained mattress found on Dec. 25 in a burned out orange van discovered nearby. The investigation, they say, will determine if the item contained Laci's blood, which could be argued links her back to the burglars.

Other evidence being sought out by the Innocence Project, according to the filings obtained by ABC News, include dozens of items unable to be found "after a thorough search" of trial files from his prior counsel.

Scott's family has long believed his claim of innocence and supported his efforts for freedom. "There is no forensic evidence, there is no timeline to this crime," his sister-in-law Janey Peterson said in 2021. "Scott Peterson is innocent, and we are now trying to reverse that."

Pat Harris, Scott’s defense attorney, tells PEOPLE: “We are very excited to have the incredible attorneys at the L.A. Innocence Project lend their considerable expertise to helping prove Scott Peter’s Innocence."



