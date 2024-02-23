Innings Festival 2024: Where to park, get an Uber or catch a bus or light rail to Tempe

If you're heading to Innings Festival 2024 at Tempe Beach Park this weekend, leave yourself plenty of time to arrive before your favorite band takes the stage.

You've got several transportation options: You can drive, call an Uber or Lyft or hop on a Valley Metro bus or light rail car.

The main entrance to Innings Festival is at Rio Salado Parkway and Mill Avenue. New this year, there’s also a second entrance at Rio Salado and Lakeside Drive.

Just be aware of road closures in the vicinity. With the addition of the second entrance, Rio Salado Parkway is closed between Hardy and Mill avenues, making getting around difficult. A section of North Mill Avenue is closed for the festival as well.

Here's what to know about parking, ride shares and public transportation to Innings Festival in Tempe. All weekend long, check azcentral.com for a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert review and setlist and the highs and lows of Innings Festival 2024.

Uber and Lyft at Innings Festival in Tempe

Rideshare pick-up and drop-off locations for Innings Festival are at 222 S. Mill Ave. and on Hardy Drive near the intersection with Rio Salado Parkway.

Bus and light rail to Innings Festival 2024

Valley Metro light rail riders can use the Mill Avenue/Third Street station to get to Tempe Beach Park. There are 13 free park-and-rides lots in Phoenix, Tempe and Mesa. Overnight parking is not allowed at the park-and-rides. Visit valleymetro.org for more information.

Valley Metro bus service has stops near Tempe Beach Park. Route 48 serves Tempe Beach Park with the nearest stop at Ash Avenue and Rio Salado Parkway. For route and schedule information, visit valleymetro.org.

Light rail and local bus fare is $2 for one ride or $4 for a one-day pass. Purchase at vending machines at rail stations, on board the bus or at a retail location. For more information, visit valleymetro.org/fares.

Where to park for Innings Festival 2024 in Tempe

Driving? There is no parking at Innings Festival. However, there are many parking lots and garages in downtown Tempe, including Hayden Ferry Lakeside Parking Garage and 201 S. Ash St. Parking Garage.

See all the options at downtowntempe.com.

Reach the reporter at ed.masley@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-4495. Follow him on Twitter @EdMasley.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Innings Festival 2024: Parking at Tempe Beach Park