An influencer was outraged after he said he was charged $67 for two waters and a coffee in Las Vegas

The creator Mike Majlak said he was charged $67 for two Fiji waters and a coffee in a Las Vegas resort.

In a TikTok, he called it "the biggest criminal situation" he's ever been involved in.

Viewers were shocked that it cost so much, while some questioned his splurge at a hotel.

The podcaster and influencer Mike Majlak was irate after he said he was charged $67 for two Fiji waters and a cup of coffee at The Fontainebleau resort in Las Vegas. He shared his reaction to his 1.7 million followers in a TikTok video on Monday. It's since been viewed over 570,000 times.

In the video, Maljak — known for co-hosting the podcast "Impaulsive" with Logan Paul — reacted in disbelief as he showed the receipt to the camera.

"The biggest criminal situation I've ever been involved in," he said at the start of the clip, which was shot in his hotel room. "It's two Fiji waters and one cup of coffee for 67 fucking dollars."

The receipt said the half liter of coffee cost him $14, and each of the two Fijis was priced at $16. The subtotal was only $46, but he was charged extra for a dining fee, 18% service fee, and tax. It all added to a total of $67.13.

"What kind of fucking water is this!" he yelled at the end of the clip.

An online menu for the Fontainebleau Las Vegas lists "Large Bottled Water" like Fiji costing $14, slightly less than what Maljak was charged. The rest of the menu shows bagels going for $9 a piece and a salad priced at $26. Business Insider has reached out to The Fontainebleau.

Maljak's video comments were packed with people shocked that the water cost that much, with some viewers sharing their own accounts of being charged ridiculous fees at resorts.

"$67 for water and bean juice is crazy," one person said with a crying emoji. "Door dash delivery would have been cheaper," another user wrote.

Other viewers asked if Maljak was "new to Vegas" and said it's common knowledge to never buy the overpriced amenities from hotels.

"Admittedly that is crazy," one person wrote, "but who orders bottled water and coffee for room service. that is also crazy."

"Welcome to Vegas," someone said with a laughing emoji.

Maljak did not immediately respond to BI's request for comment.

