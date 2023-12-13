Influencer Maria Sofia Valim Dies At 19 Following Emergency Surgery

Influencer Maria Sofia Valim has died following emergency surgery. On Saturday, the 19-year-old's father, Vitor Valim, the mayor of the Brazilian municipality Caucaia, shared the heartbreaking news in an Instagram statement. "It is with the deepest pain and sadness that I inform everyone of the passing of my beloved daughter Sofia. Unfortunately, her body did not survive. I thank everyone for the prayers and affection dedicated to me and my family in this moment of extreme suffering," he wrote in the translated post. According to the family, the teen died following complications caused by a liver transplant procedure. “I would like to ask for everyone's understanding at this time of so much pain. Wake and burial ceremonies will be limited to family only," her dad captioned the update in Portuguese.

View comments