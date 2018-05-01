'Infinity War' writers promise more screen time for Captain America in 'Avengers 4'

This image released by Marvel Studios shows, front row from left, Danai Gurira, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Scarlet Johansson and Sebastian Stan in a scene from “Avengers: Infinity War.” (Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios via AP)

If, like us, you felt a little shortchanged by the amount of time Chris Evans’ Captain America got on screen in Avengers: Infinity War, don’t worry – he’s got a much bigger part to play in Avengers 4.

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the writers of both films, have revealed that both Cap and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow will feature more prominently in the Infinity War‘s follow up in 2019.

They’ve also been talking a bit more about Ant-Man’s role in future films, saying he has a “specific requirement” to fulfil down the line.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter about how they balanced screen time for all the Marvel characters in Infinity War, Markus and McFeely explained that things will even out over the two films, which they wrote back to back.

“Some of the people, when you weigh up who you are seeing, seem to take a little bit of a backseat in [Infinity War],” explained Christopher Markus.

“When we did crack them, what we realised was they had far more potential in the movie coming next year, just in terms of how their character would be tested by the story.”

“I’m not telling you what the story is. I will say there is less Steve Rogers and Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) than you might expect in this movie [Infinity War]. Because they are such hard-bitten people, when a threat comes, they stand there and they take the threat. They don’t crack. They don’t whimper. They don’t start talking about all their failed opportunities. So, there isn’t that much to explore, especially when you don’t have a lot of time.

“But there’s a lot later.”

The two screenwriters, who also wrote the screenplays for Captain America: Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, added that Marvel Studios’ plan to release Ant-Man and The Wasp and Captain Marvel between the two Avengers movies aided the writing process.

Ant-Man, Wasp, and Captain Marvel don’t appear in Infinity War, and the writers say their absence will be explained in their own movies.

“When we get to this time next year, all will become clear,” says Stephen McFeely. “Ant-Man clearly had a specific requirement, which is he had an entire movie [Ant-Man and The Wasp] that is going to come between these two movies. Same thing with Captain Marvel, by the way. We looked at that as an opportunity, not as some sort of backbend we had to do.”

A new trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp arrives later today, and judging by the latest teaser below, it looks like it will be connected to Infinity War in a much deeper way than previously expected.

Avengers: Infinity War is in cinemas now.

