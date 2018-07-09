‘Infinity War': Thanos’ Snap Also Killed Animals, Marvel’s Kevin Feige Says

As if the ending of “Avengers: Infinity War,” couldn’t be any more of a gut-punch, it turns out it wasn’t just half of the people in the Marvel Cinematic Universe killed by that Thanos finger-snap — a bunch of animals bought it too.

In a recent interview with Birth.Movies.Death, a reporter asked Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, “Are half the animals dead? Are half of the horses gone? Half of the ants?” Feige responded “Yes! Yes. All life.”

Meanwhile, at the end of the film, Thanos is seen with a young Gamora in an orange dreamlike world after he snaps his fingers, “killing” half of the universe’s living beings. Director Joe Russo said on the podcast Happy Sad Confused that the much debated scene does indeed take place in the soul world within the soul stone.

Also Read: Everyone Turned to Ashes When Thanos Snapped His Fingers, Through 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'

“It is [in the soul stone], it’s an orange world that they’re in,” said Russo of the scene with Thanos and young Gamora. “Because he’s in the Hero’s Journey in the movie, we did point that out that there’s a correlating journey in the film between Thor and Thanos. Certain characters make very human choices in the movie that are very tragic that shift the direction of the storytelling,” added Russo.

Looks like the heroes stuck in the soul world also have half of the animals to keep them company until “Avengers 4.”

We have a year to think about it. “Avengers 4,” which still doesn’t have a title, opens in theaters May 3, 2019.

