Infinity War might end Tony and Bruce's friendship

Forget Iron Man and Pepper Potts, or Black Widow and The Hulk – the greatest romance in the MCU is between Bruce Banner and Tony Stark, but Avengers: Infinity War may be about to bring that to an end.

Mark Ruffalo has revealed that, when Bruce returns after his Thor: Ragnarok adventure, he may no longer see eye-to-eye with the other half of the Science Bros.

"Banner's had a life changing experience in Thor 3 that makes him much more expressive and not so internalised, you know?" he told Cinema Blend.

"So, it's not combative, but [Bruce and Tony are] not so in-sync as they were. Plus, Banner doesn't understand Civil War. He just doesn't get it."

The Hulk took a leave of absence from the team at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron, and so missed the conflict between Stark and Steve Rogers in Captain America: Civil War.

In Infinity War, Banner will apparently return to Earth via a hole in the roof of the Sanctum Sanctorum, before teaming up with Doctor Strange, Wong, Iron Man and, possibly, Spider-Man.

Bruce and Tony's friendship in the Marvel movies spawned the Science Bros meme, which naturally includes a ton of slash fiction and raunchy fan art. Back in 2013, Ruffalo was delighted to be introduced to the meme.

Avengers: Infinity War will be released on April 26 in the UK and April 27 in the US.

