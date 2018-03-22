Infinity War is "INCREDIBLE" – according to James Gunn

From Digital Spy

We've had our first reaction to Avengers: Infinity War, but the cynical side of us is taking it with a pinch of salt.

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has posted on Twitter that the hugely anticipated team-up movie is "INCREDIBLE", teasingly adding: "Wow!!!! And that's all I'll say for the time being."

Avengers Infinity War is INCREDIBLE. Wow!!!! And that’s all I’ll say for the time being. #Avengers #AvengersInfinityWar #InfinityWar - James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 22, 2018

Now we can't remember a Marvel director ever dissing another MCU movie, so it's not a surprise that Gunn is enthusing about it, not least because he was involved in the movie as an executive producer.

"I've been working hard with the Russo brothers, with the Marvel guys, with Kevin Feige, to make sure that any of the characters that I'm involved with, that are in that movie are well taken care of and are as funny as they should be, and is are as honest and truthful as they should be," he revealed last year.

However, we'll let our cynical side fall away for a bit and get a bit excited that Infinity War could well live up to its fevered build-up.

This week, Infinity War writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have revealed that Marvel gave them free reign to kill off whoever they wanted.

"I know nothing about deaths but if there's a good story reason for it, they were open to anything. We didn't want to [...] cut off a flower just as it's beginning to bloom. But a nice big flower? Maybe," Markus teased.

Uh-oh.

Avengers: Infinity War arrives in UK cinemas on April 26 and US cinemas on April 27.

