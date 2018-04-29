    Infinity War beats Star Wars in highest US opening ticket sales of all time

    By Jake Coyle, Associated Press
    The blockbusting superhero adventure is breaking box office records.

    Avengers: Infinity War reached a record $250 million (£181.5 million) in ticket sales in the US over the weekend, narrowly beating Star Wars: The Force Awakens for the highest opening weekend of all time.

    However, if inflation is taken into account, the Star Wars reboot would still be top with about $260 million (£188.5 million) in 2018 dollars.

    According to estimates by Disney, the Marvel Studios superhero film also set a new global opening record with $630 million (£457 million), even though it’s yet to open in China, the world’s second-largest film market.

    The Fate Of The Furious previously held the worldwide mark with $541.9 million (£393 million), and in a very distant second place was John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place with $10.7 million (£7.8 million).