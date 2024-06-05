The Indy Pride festival and parade happens Saturday. Where to park and what to expect

June is Pride Month, a world-wide, month-long celebration of the queer community and its right to exist. The annual Indy Pride festival, which celebrates Central Indiana's diverse LGBTQ+ community, happens Saturday. Here's what to expect if you plan on attending the festivities in downtown Indianapolis.

What time is the 2024 Indy Pride Festival?

This year's festival takes place 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Military Park, 601 West New York St. in downtown Indianapolis.

How to get tickets to Indy Pride Festival

Tickets are on sale at $10 each in advance or $12 at the gate on June 8. For more information, visit indypride.org. Children age 5 and under accompanied by an adult will be admitted into the festival for free.

Where can I park in downtown Indianapolis?

Indy Pride has partnered with Gate Ten Events and Parking for its parade and festival attendees, according to a news release. Those attending Indy Pride can purchase a parking pass Saturday for $25-$35 per vehicle at the Gate Ten Events and Parking lot, 345 west McCarty St. near Lucas Oil Stadium. Those who do will be shuttled to the parade, then to the festival, and from the festival back to your vehicle at the lot. Wheelchair-accessible shuttles will be available, a news release stated.

Additional parking locations can be viewed online at DowntownIndy.org/explore/parking.

Indy Pride has a 'clear bag policy.' Here's what that means for you.

Whatever you're going to take to the festival, bring it in a clear, plastic bag that security personnel can screen quickly. The only exceptions are for medical equipment and diaper bags. Indy Pride implemented its clear bag policy as a safety measurement, the organization said.

"This is not a new policy," said Indy Pride Festival Director Jeff Kuhn in a message to IndyStar. "We implemented this plan in 2023 as an added layer of safety and security for our guests and volunteers and have slightly tweaked it this year based off of feedback from last year."

That means your regular, non-see-through backpack or purse needs to stay at home. All bags entering the festival must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and can't exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or 30.5 x 15.25 x 30.5 cm. Small clutch bags and fanny packs are OK so long as they're smaller than 4.5” x 6.5”.

What's allowed at Saturday's 2024 Indy Pride Festival

On its official website, organizers for Indy Pride said festival-goers are allowed to take the following items:

Bags, so long as they adhere to the clear bag policy, in which all bags will be subject to search.

Strollers and wagons for children are allowed.

Chairs are OK, but carrying bags for chairs will be subject to search.

Service Animals.

Sunblock.

A limit of one unopened non-alcoholic beverage in its original container.

An empty refillable water bottle, which can be used at the festival's new hydration stations.

What about medication?

Yes, you can bring medication with you to the festival, organizers said. Medically necessary items also are permitted but attendees should alert security personnel about these items at the gate.

Festival-goers who need to store their medicine in a cooler can bring it with them, according to Indy Pride, so long as the cooler is used for medical purposes only (don't put outside beer in it) and no larger than 14″ x 9″ x 14.″

For participants who have medical conditions such as diabetes, gluten intolerance and lactose intolerance, you can bring an unopened food item.

I have a caregiver. Is there a discount or free admission?

If you have a caregiver, says Indy Pride, that caregiver will be admitted to the festival at no cost. Attendees with special needs are encouraged to notify Indy Pride staff when buying festival tickets. Additional questions can directed to Indy Pride's accessibility team at accessibility@indypride.org.

What is NOT allowed at Indy Pride Festival

Don't even think about bringing any drones, drugs, weapons or outside alcohol to the festival. Organizers for Indy Pride said those things aren't allowed, which includes the following items:

Aerosol products — spray sunscreen is fine, however.

Bicycles, skates, scooters, skateboards, hoverboards or Segways.

Coolers, unless it's purely for medical needs. See the bag policy above.

Drones. We know. While it would make for a neat crowd shot, personal drones are not allowed at the festival.

Drugs or drug paraphernalia.

Fireworks or explosives.

Glass containers.

Nudity is not allowed at the festival, organizers said, who encouraged attendees to observe the swimsuit rule: If you can wear it to a public pool, you're good to go.

Outside alcohol.

Outside food is not allowed. There's an exception, however, for those with medical needs such as diabetes. Each guest is allowed one sealed, non-alcoholic beverage, organizers said, who encouraged attendees to bring an empty, reusable water bottle for use at the complimentary water stations.

Pets are not allowed at the festival, with the exception of service animals specifically trained to perform tasks for individuals who have disabilities. Otherwise, leave your dog, cat or emotional support chinchilla at home.

Unauthorized promotional material. If you're not a registered vendor at this year's Indy Pride Festival, you can't pass out unauthorized solicitations, handbills, samplings, giveaways, signs or placards.

Weapons. This includes pepper spray and mace.

What about smoking or vaping?

Attendees cannot smoke or vape on the festival grounds, organizers said. For those who smoke, which includes e-cigarettes or vaping, you'll need to get a pass and exit the festival grounds. "Pass-out tickets" will allow attendees to return to the festival at no additional cost.

When is the 2024 Indy Pride Parade? What's the parade route?

The parade, sponsored this year by Delta Faucet Company, starts at 10 a.m. before the festival and lasts until noon, beginning at 748 Massachusetts Ave. and traveling southwest along Mass Ave. The route then turns north on Delaware Avenue, finishing at Michigan Street.

For more information about Indy Pride, visit the organization's official website at IndyPride.org.

