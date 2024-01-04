Indianapolis potter Savannah Jacob devotes her career to the humbling way of clay

On the back of a pottery display, Savannah Jacob keeps a tally of how many times people have asked her if she made all the pottery pieces she has for sale. Her answer is always yes with a patient smile. This is Jacob's full-time job. Her life revolves around the routine of creating, throwing, glazing, firing, packing, selling and repeating.

Savannah is originally from Bloomington and went to Herron School of Arts. During her final year of college in 2020, she took a ceramics course to check off a 3D elective.

"I took one class and I was like, 'I am going to change my life plan.'" Jacob said.

Since then, she has started her own business, Sav. J. Art Ceramics and Illustrations, and surrounded herself with a community of potters.

"You're going to be a lifelong student basically, and I like that," Jacob said. "It's fun. You're always learning something. Clay is humbling."

After 14 months of going on her own, she has learned to be patient with her routine.

"Practice patience and give it a go," said Jacobs.

