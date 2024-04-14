Indiana State Responds After Student’s Racist Video Saying ‘If You’re Black, You’re Not Country’ Amid Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Release

An Indiana State University student is receiving backlash after making racist comments in a widely circulated video about Black people and Beyoncé’s influence on country music.

According to People and ABC 33/40, the video was shared on social media and has since been deleted. The clip surfaced following Beyoncé’s release of Cowboy Carter on March 29 and quickly gained traction on TikTok, with numerous social media users stitching their reactions to it.

“I’m sorry, but if you’re Black, you’re not country,” the woman said in the video. “I don’t care. And I meant that in the nicest way. I know you were raised in the country or your grandparents were, I guess — your great granny and grandpas — but they was picking. OK? They wasn’t planting. Just keep that in mind. They wasn’t making money. They was getting sold for money. You ain’t country.”

She also stated that Black people shouldn’t wear jeans and boots to fraternity parties because it really “pisses [her] off,” the Daily Dot reported.

The video has made its rounds on social media, with many users calling out the student over her racist remarks.

“This is disgusting racist behavior from one of your students,” a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, tagging ISU. “Ya’ll need to address this immediately.”

This is disgusting racist behavior from one of your students, Asa Blanton. Ya’ll need to address this immediately. @indianastate pic.twitter.com/7STVtItbq8 — Emanuel . 🤎 (@__MissEmanuel) April 1, 2024

On Monday, students protested with signs denouncing racism on the university’s campus. The following day, Indiana State University President Deborah J. Curtis released a statement shared on the school’s Facebook page condemning the racist video. She said she has worked with the vice president of Student Affairs to “identify the student, communicate directly with student leaders, and strategize how to prioritize student well-being and safety,” Fox59 reported.

She continued, “Racism, hate speech and discrimination of any kind is deplorable and in direct contradiction of Indiana State’s mission, vision, and values. The student’s comments in the video in no way represent the ideals and goals of Indiana State University.”

ISU’s NAACP chapter and African Student Union have shared statements on Instagram, calling for disciplinary action against the student.

“We believe disciplinary actions should be taken and be an example for future students who consider making a mockery of Indiana State University’s moral code regarding diversity and inclusion,” the African Student Union wrote in an Instagram post.

As Blavity reported, Beyonce released Cowboy Carter as the second installment in her three-album trilogy, which began with Renaissance. She released singles “Texas Don’t Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages” ahead of the 27-track album.