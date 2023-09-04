‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Is the Unanimous #1 on VOD Charts

Four (an unusually high number) recent studio theatrical releases added PVOD home availability over the last week. No question which among them scored best — “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” (Disney) took the #1 slot on all charts.

Consumer options vary among the titles. “Indiana Jones” can immediately be digitally downloaded for $19.99. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” (Paramount) is $19.99 for a 48 hour rental, as is “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” (Universal). “Mutant” can be purchased for $24.99. Meanwhile, Disney released “The Boogeyman” at a $14.99 initial rental price.

More from IndieWire

The rush to open could be related to two factors — holiday viewing, but also the anticipated (but not yet confirmed) release of “Barbie” (Warner Bros.) as early as Tuesday. Presales are available on multiple sites, but none yet list a specific date.

Oddly, only “Indiana Jones” among the four new entries made all three charts. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” was released Friday, which accounts for its absence on Google Play (which usually lags a few days before listing). “Boogeyman” and “Demeter” both placed on two.

“No Hard Feelings” Macall Polay

Joining “Indiana Jones” across the board were the $19.99 priced “The Meg” (WB) and “Elementary” (Disney), with the former dropping from previous #1 positions on all three. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony), still at $19.99 also placed on all, as did “No Hard Feelings” (Sony) with a price drop to $5.99. The Jennifer Lawrence-starring comedy is second at both iTunes and Google Play.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” has not reached #1 anywhere yet, with second place on Vudu and third on iTunes. Whatever its relative ranking, figure this to have lengthy appeal to make up for its initial lesser position.

“You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzah” had a shorter run atop Netflix’s movie chart (eight days) even with a much more favorable response than most of their original Adam Sandler comedies. It was replaced by what has become normal for Sony to Netflix transfers. The recent British rom-com “Love Again” with Prijanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion (playing herself) barely reached a domestic $6 million gross during its May wide release.

But the streaming transition to Netflix provided the service with a title with familiar names that, in the eyes of many viewers, might at well have been made for the streamer. It led a slew of diverse studio releases on their current top 10 (“Snitch” with Dwayne Johnson #2), with only “The Monkey King” as a second home-grown title on the list.

“Don’t Worry Darling” Courtesy of Warner Bros. Picture

One curious addition is “Don’t Worry Darling” at #7. Olivia Wilde’s film from just under a year ago with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles comes from Warner Bros., and is also currently streaming on Max. That’s unusual, and a further sign of how important making deals for theatrical titles is for Netflix.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for Monday, September 4. Distributors listed are current rights owners. Prices for all titles are for rental.

iTunes

1. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Disney) – $19.99

2. No Hard Feelings (Sony) – $5.99

3. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (Paramount) – $19.99

4. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony) – $6.99

5. Meg 2: The Trench – $19.99

6. Elemental (Disney) – $19.99

7. Fast X (Universal) – $5.99

8. The Last Voyage of the Demeter (Universal) – $19.99

9. The Covenant (MGM) – $5.99

10. The Boogeyman (Disney) – $14.99

Google Play

1. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Disney) – $19.99

2. No Hard Feelings (Sony) – $5.99

3. Meg 2: The Trench (WB) – $19.99

4. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony) – $19.99

5. Elemental (Disney) – $19.99

6. John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate) – $5.99

7. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal) – $5.99

8. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (Paramount) – $5.99

9. The Flash (WB) – $5.99

10. Fast X (Universal) – $5.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, elevating premium VOD titles. This list covers August 28-September 3.

1. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Disney) – $19.99

2. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (Paramount) – $19.99

3. The Last Voyage of the Demeter (Universal) – $19.99

4. Meg 2: The Trench (WB) – $19.99

5. The Boogeyman (Disney) – $14.99

6. Elemental (Disney) – $19.99

7. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sony) – $19.99

8. No Hard Feelings (Sony) – $5.99

9. The Little Mermaid (Disney) – $19.99

10. The Flash (WB) – $5.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, September 4. Originals include both Netflix-produced and acquired titles it initially presents in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top 10 on Tuesdays based on time viewed

1. Love Again (2023 theatrical release)

2. Snitch (2013 theatrical release)

3. You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitvah (Netflix original)

4. Arrival (2016 theatrical release)

5. Couples Retreat (2009 theatrical release)

6. Hacksaw Ridge (2016 theatrical release)

7. Don’t Worry Darling (2022 theatrical release)

8. Fences (2016 theatrical release)

9. Big George Foreman (2023 theatrical release)

10. The Monkey King (Netflix animated original)

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.