'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny': Exclusive Bonus Feature Clip

Harrison Ford's fifth and final "Indiana Jones" adventure is available for purchase on Digital Aug. 29.

STEVEN SPIELBERG: The beginning of all these movies is like the end of most conventional action movies. Nothing like this had ever been done since the old days of the Republic serials.

FRANK MARSHALL: This was a character that we loved so much that brought us together. We said, that was fun. Let's do it again, one more time.

KATHLEEN KENNEDY: What adventure could Indiana Jones go on? What could be the next adventure? What could be the last adventure?

JAMES MANGOLD: In this case, doing a sequence, and a really elaborate one, with Indiana at his prime fighting Nazis would be a kind of miracle. It would allow the audience to remember something they might not have seen for a while.

HARRISON FORD: There are a lot of aspects of Jim Mangold's filmmaking skill that I admire.

STEVEN SPIELBERG: Here was a director who shared my sensibilities about editing, pacing, character development, balancing scenes.

HARRISON FORD: And his ambition is consistent with the ambition that we've had all the way through this series of films.

STEVEN SPIELBERG: I thought, if I don't do another "Indiana Jones" movie, James Mangold should.

KATHLEEN KENNEDY: It's not so much reminding the audience of the origins of Indiana Jones, it's you want to get dropped back into Indiana Jones and have that feeling that you had when you first saw "Raiders of the Lost Ark" or "Temple of Doom." You sat down, there was Indiana Jones, and you knew you were immediately going to head off into a new adventure.

JAMES MANGOLD: I felt like I wanted the chance to make a movie with a young Harrison. The ambition in me wanted a crack at it. So we wrote a sequence, a kind of elaborate adventure that opens the film.