First 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' trailer reveals de-aged Harrison Ford

Looks like Harrison Ford has a date with destiny... the Dial of Destiny, to be precise. The first trailer for the fifth — and final — Indiana Jones adventure, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny just dropped, and based on this action-packed teaser, it doesn't look like incoming director, James Mangold, nuked the fridge. Due in theaters on June 30, the film features the 80-year-old Ford back once again picking up his alter ego's trademark fedora and whip for a farewell that's gonna feature a few familiar faces and places. (Watch the trailer above.)

First off, it's worth noting the two familiar faces who aren't in this first peek at The Dial of Destiny: Indy's wife, Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen), and their son, Mutt (Shia LaBeouf), who both played big roles in the divisive fourth installment, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. That movie proved to be director Steven Spielberg's farewell to the franchise he created with George Lucas, as the filmmaker opted to make The Fabelmans instead of returning for one last Last Crusade. (Spielberg and Lucas are both executive producers on the fifth film.)

But one face that is back is Indy's younger face: Ford recently revealed in an interview with Empire magazine that he was given the de-aging treatment for a flashback sequence that takes place in 1944, eight years removed from the events of the franchise-launching, industry-changing Raiders of the Lost Ark. Mangold doesn't keep the actor's newly youthful appearance under wraps, including footage from that sequence that apparently sets up the movie's central plot.

Harrison Ford was given the de-aging treatment for a flashback scene in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. (Photo: Lucasfilm/Walt Disney Studios)

The rest of the story plays out in the then-present day of the late '60s, when Indy is living and teaching in New York City, long removed from finding lost mystical objects and punching Nazis in the face. Enter his old friend, Sallah (John Rhys-Davies) who tries to coax him back into the game. "Those days have come and gone," Dr. Jones insists. "Perhaps," Sallah responds with maximum portent. "Perhaps not."

While we don't learn what the "Dial of Destiny" is in this first glimpse, we do see some of the other people searching for it — including ex-Nazi aerospace enthusiast, Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), his gun-toting sidekick, Klaber (Boyd Holbrook), and Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) who appears to have a personal connection to Indiana. "I'm her godfather," he tells a curious crook, while Helena offers an unenthusiastic "He's partly related" remark.

Mangold has prior experience helming the final adventures of popular heroes. In 2017, he oversaw Hugh Jackman's final outing as Wolverine in the fan favorite Logan — although the actor recently picked up the claws again to use on frenemy Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3. But Ford seems well and truly done with Indiana Jones, shutting down discussion of another sequel... or a reboot.

Indiana Jones (Ford) rides again in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. (Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd./Walt Disney Studios)

"Don’t you get it? I’m Indiana Jones," Ford remarked on Today in 2019. "When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy." Lucasfilm head, Kathleen Kennedy, echoed that sentiment when she spoke with Yahoo Entertainment at Star Wars Celebration in May. "His energy is amazing, he is the Bionic Man," Kennedy enthused. "I mean, Harrison in real life, and as Indiana Jones. He’s just remarkable. We had an absolute blast. And he worked almost every day of the shoot. It was remarkable."

On Twitter, Indy fans are willing to believe that age ain't nothing but a number if Mangold delivers the action goods as this trailer suggests.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres June 30, 2023.