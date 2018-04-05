Indiana Jones 5 will be Harrison Ford's last time as Indy, say Spielberg

Harrison Ford will hang up his bullwhip after the planned fifth movie in the Indiana Jones saga, Steven Spielberg has confirmed.

However, just because Ford won’t be involved, things will move on.

“This will be Harrison Ford’s last Indiana Jones movie, I am pretty sure, but it will certainly continue after that,” Spielberg told The Sun.

This also all but confirms that the next movie will introduce a new character to take on the moonlighting archeology professor’s derring do.

Spielberg also appeared open to making that character female, adding: “We’d have to change the name from Jones to Joan. And there would be nothing wrong with that.”

View photos (Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) More

This is perhaps all for the best, and not hugely surprising.

Ford will be 76 when cameras roll on the so-far untitled Indiana Jones 5 next year, having first played the role aged 39 in Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Last year, Ford confirmed to Jimmy Kimmel that he’d be back on board for a fifth film, following 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

“I’m excited about it,” he said. “I’ve always thought there was an opportunity to do another. But I didn’t want to do it without Steven [Spielberg]. And I didn’t want to do it without a really good script.

“And happily we’re working on both. Steven is developing a script now that I think we’re going to be very happy with.”

Penned by David Koepp, he of Jurassic Park and Carlito’s Way fame, it’s due for release in 2020.

Read more

Why a female James Bond or Indiana Jones is a bad idea

The Rock reveals struggle with depression

Rogue One writer teases Last Starfighter reboot





