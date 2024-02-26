Independent Spirit Awards: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our Users alexanderkavehkouhi and Brian Tavarus for a great score of 100% when predicting the 2024 Independent Spirit Awards winners on Sunday. Our top scorers are actually tied with 28 other people at that percentage but have a better point score of 37,900 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

More than 2,100 people worldwide predicted these movie champs for the ceremony hosted by Aidy Bryant on the beach in Santa Monica. Our top User got all 12 categories correct. The afternoon featured major wins by “Past Lives” (Best Picture and Best Director for Celine Song), “American Fiction” (Best Lead Performance for Jeffrey Wright and Best Screenplay for Cord Jefferson) and “The Holdovers” (Best Supporting Performance for Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Best Breakthrough Performance for Dominic Sessa and Best Cinematography for Eigil Bryld).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 11 Gold Derby Editors predicting, we have a three-way tie with the best score of 100% for Chris Beachum, Marcus James Dixon and Matt Noble. I’m next with 91.67% correct. Scoring 83.33% are Denton Davidson, Christopher Rosen and Paul Sheehan. Tied at 75.00% are Joyce Eng, Rob Licuria and Ray Richmond. Charles Bright scores 58.33%. See Editors’ scores.

Beyond Eng, Richmond and Rosen, we had 14 other Experts predicting. Coming out on top with a perfect score of 100% is Wilson Morales (Black Film and TV). Next in line with 91.67% are Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Tariq Khan (Gold Derby), Susan King (Gold Derby) and Keith Simanton (IMDb). Scoring 83.33% are Clayton Davis (Variety) and Nikki Novak (Fandango). Tied at 75.00% are Matt Neglia (Next Best Picture), Anne Thompson (IndieWire) and Peter Travers (ABC). Eric Deggans (NPR) scores 66.67%. And Claudia Puig (KPCC) has 50%. The last two Experts only predicted Best Picture: Jazz Tangcay (Variety) correctly picked “Past Lives,” but Shawn Edwards (WDAF-TV Fox) did not. See Experts’ scores.

