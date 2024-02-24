Ind. Woman Has Lost 2 Babies to Co-Sleeping in Last 3 Years, Police Say. Now She's Charged with Homicide

"Oh no, I did it again," Lykins told EMS personnel on Oct. 23, according to a probable cause affidavit

A mother is charged with two felonies after her child died while in bed with her, marking the second time a child of the suspect's has died in three years.

Aaliyah Lykins of Muncie, Ind., faces charges of reckless homicide and neglect of a dependent, according to court records reviewed by PEOPLE.

Lykins was breastfeeding her newborn baby in bed in October 9, 2023, when she allegedly fell asleep and woke up with her 2-week-old daughter in cardiac arrest, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Fox59, McClatchy News and The Star Press.

When first-responders arrived, the baby reportedly was not breathing, and she was pronounced dead soon after at a local hospital, the affidavit states.



“Aaliyah Lykins was fully aware of the danger of co-sleeping with her infant … as she had a prior born child die while co-sleeping," police wrote in the affidavit, McClatchy News reports.

The baby's death came about two years after the death of Lykins' 2-month-old son during co-sleeping, according to court records accessed by McClatchy News.

“Oh no, I did it again,” Lykins told EMS personnel, according to the affidavit.

Charges were never filed against Lykins in 2020, but according to the affidavit, Lykins told officers at the time “that she should not have placed (her son) in bed with her, and that she knew it was wrong.”



