'Incredibles 2': Elastigirl and her Elasticycle toy ready to zoom, and stretch, into action (exclusive)

This week’s new teaser trailer for Incredibles 2 flipped the script — and flipped out the internet — showcasing Helen “Elastigirl” Parr (Holly Hunter) as the chief crime-battling superhero, while hubby Bob stays at home battling the kids. The sneak peek gave us our first glimpse at Helen’s Elasticycle. Now we’re getting an even better look at her superpowered ride via the “stretching and speeding” toy version from Jakks Pacific, which Yahoo Entertainment exclusively reveals here ahead of the new line of Incredibles 2 toys debuting this weekend at the Toy Fair in New York City.

The $39.99 set comes with the vehicle, a removable figure, and a launcher; you crank up the handle and send Elastigirl off to battle the nefarious Underminer and his minions.

There’s a reason it’s called the “Stretching and Speeding” Elasticycle:

Hunter, who admits she fields more fan questions about The Incredibles than any of her other Oscar-winning film work, is pumped to be immortalized in plastic. “It’s been so much fun watching Helen come into her own in Incredibles 2, and I think fans are going to be really excited about her accomplishments and new adventures,” she tells Yahoo Entertainment, adding that she’s “thrilled” to reveal the Elasticycle. While Hunter is mum on what other surprises the toy — and the film — have in store, she says, “I promise you won’t be disappointed when you see more.”

The Stetching and Speeding Elasticycle (and other Incredibles 2 toys) will be available in April, while Incredibles 2 arrives in theaters June 15.

