'Incredibles 2': Disney releases character portraits and plot details for Pixar superhero sequel

Before Iron Man, before The Dark Knight, there were The Incredibles. Pixar’s 2004 animated hit anticipated the superhero film boom, so it’s fitting that the heroic title family will make a return this summer in Incredibles 2. We got a teaser trailer in November, and now Disney has released character descriptions and new plot details. Best of all, Pixar has posted paintings of the characters alongside the actors who play them, modeled after the viral Google app that matches selfies with museum portraits. Read on for the incredi-lowdown.

In the first film, superhero couple Bob Parr, aka Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson), and Helen Parr, aka Elastigirl (Holly Hunter), were living undercover with their children as a normal suburban family, in a society where powers had been outlawed. Incredibles 2 picks up right after the first film, but the world is changing fast: Helen is leading a campaign to “bring the Supers back into the spotlight,” while children Violet (Sarah Vowell), Dashiell (Huckleberry “Huck” Milner), and baby Jack-Jack struggle to reconcile their lives with their emerging powers. The film also flips the script on Bob, who spent the first film chasing his superhero glory days but must now take Helen’s place as the stay-at-home parent. Of course, all of this is thrown into chaos when the family must face an as-yet-unidentified new villain — “unlike any they’ve seen before.”

Other returning characters include Bob’s best friend Lucius Best, aka Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson), and scene-stealing superhero fashion designer Edna Mode (voiced by Brad Bird, also the writer-director of both films).

New characters will be voiced by Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, Sophia Bush, and Isabella Rossellini, while Jonathan Banks will replace animator and voice actor Bud Luckey as Rick Dicker, head of the Superhero Relocation Program. See all of the character portraits via the Incredibles Facebook page.

Incredibles 2 opens in theaters on June 15.

