What’s included in Disney’s big Florida expansion?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Disney and Florida haven’t always gotten along.

Between a back-and-forth about Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by critics, to legal battles over control of the land around Walt Disney World, the corporation’s contentious relationship with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is well documented.

Despite the uneasy tensions between the state’s leadership and the owner of “The Most Magical Place On Earth,” Disney’s CEO Bob Iger has been promising a large Florida expansion for more than a year, and next week the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District will vote on a new development agreement to bring those promises to life, NBC affiliate WESH reports.

If the district, that oversees the Walt Disney World property, approves the agreement, what can fans expect from Disney’s big expansion?

A 5th Disney World Park

The biggest perk of the new development would be the addition of a fifth major park, joining the likes of the Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios.

Two minor parks would also join Disney’s smaller attractions like Typhoon Lagoon, Blizzard Beach, and Disney Springs.

WESH said the agreement lays out $17 billion within the next 10 to 20 years, with a minimum of $8 billion invested in the first decade.

More Places to Eat and Stay

Three more parks would mean more than a handful of new guests visiting the parks, which means the need for places to stay would rise.

The agreement spells out an additional 13,666 rooms and 269,665 square feet of new restaurants and retail space, WESH reported.

The additional space, alongside the 39,801 hotel rooms already on Disney’s property, would increase the company’s retail and restaurant space to 1,732,887 square feet once the expansion is complete.

More “Attainable” Housing

Disney would also need more people to work at its expanded parks and to help facilitate that job growth the company is reportedly committing $10 million towards “attainable” housing.

The investment in Orange County would earmark new homes for low-income households earning up to $77,200, 80% of the median income in the area, WESH reports.

“With Walt Disney World’s substantial investments, we anticipate economic growth, job creation, and support for local businesses, alongside environmental stewardship and workforce housing initiatives, benefitting Central Florida’s community,” Stephanie Kopelousos, administrator of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, told WESH.

Disney’s plans for a new park coincide with Universal’s “Epic Universe” expansion, which is set to open next year.

Disney has not announced the name, location, or theme for the new park.

