Ina Garten shares must-see photos from '70s road trip with Jeffrey

Ina Garten shares old photos with husband Jeffrey. (Photo: WireImage)

Ina Garten delighted fans on Wednesday when she shared several pictures from a road trip she took with Jeffrey more than 40 years ago.

Ina and Jeffrey, who wed in 1968, went on a four-month camping adventure in the early '70s. The beloved chef and TV host posted three photos from the excursion, featuring their red Renault 4 car and a red tent they called home.

"How about that '70s hair???" she wrote, likely referring to Jeffrey's mane in slide two.

The Barefoot Contessa author's three million followers loved the pictures.

"This is the content I needed to see today," one person wrote.

"These photos!!! I’m speechless!!!" added another Instagram user.

"Love this so much!!! Our new summer mood board," commented

Ina also shared more details about the road trip when replying to several comments.

"Were you making gourmet meals in the tent?" one person inquired.

"We [were] on a budget of $5 a day but because of the wonderful street markets, we [ate] very well," Ina replied.

When asked about the vintage car, Ina said they "loved it."

Ina shared the throwback photos in honor of a road trip playlist she made for anyone else going cross-country this summer. It features songs from The Beach Boys, The Drifters and Simon & Garfunkel.