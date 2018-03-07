The most influential TV shows of the 21st century so far

So far, the 21st century has been a golden age for TV lovers. Over the past few decades we’ve been treated to some of the most gripping dramas and hilarious comedies of all time. It’s no surprise that renowned filmmakers have embraced the small screen for the long form storytelling it offers. The box-set TV format gives showrunners the opportunity to let epic sagas play out at their own pace with the financial resources to match many blockbuster movies.

The 90s was also undoubtedly a great period for TV, with the likes of The Simpsons, Friends, The West Wing, The X-Files, ER and Seinfeld all standing out as landmark shows that left a lasting impact. However, while the 90s was arguably the decade where the sitcom was king, the 21st Century has seen a definite move towards high quality TV drama.

The change in how we consume TV, with a shift first to the box-set and more recently to online content providers such as Netflix, has seen a marked rise in both the quantity and quality of scripted TV shows.

Some shows have left a far greater mark than others however. These are the ones that will stand the test of time and have made a lasting impact on their own genre and beyond.

With that in mind, here are the ten most important shows of the modern era:

10. Lost (2004-2010)

It speaks volumes of Lost’s confounding nature that even eight years on from its finale, fan opinion is still so wildly split over how it concluded. It was after all a show that entertained and frustrated in equal measure. Nevertheless, at its peak, the show was an engrossing and challenging mystery that made a sensational impact on TV audiences.

Bringing mythology and riddle-laden plotlines to the fore, Lost’s labyrinthine central mysteries may not have all been fully explained, but it wasn’t intended to be a show that wrapped everything up nice and neatly. Loose-ends and head-scratchers were very much part of its dynamic.

Lost put its huge budget to great use and always looked particularly striking. Thanks to its strong ensemble cast, it also managed to tell a host of compelling personal stories within its dense narrative. Its main legacy however lies in the impact it had upon its fanbase, forcing them to act as detective and try to piece together what its various reveals and misdirects (smoke monsters and all) truly meant.

The use of flashes forwards, back and even sideways also broke new ground in a show that may not have been conventional, but whose unpredictable nature kept fans coming back week after week.

9. Band of Brothers (2001)

Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks’ World War Two drama was HBO at its very best. The ten-part miniseries was an utterly immersive look at the experiences of American soldiers during the Second World War. The show stuck with the paratroopers of Easy Company from their formation and jump training, through their fierce combat experience and on to the final days of the war. Harrowing and powerful, the show remains arguably the finest piece of TV war drama to date.

The show was wonderfully put together, not just in terms of its cast and gripping interconnecting plotlines, but also on a practical level, the production design and cinematography was spectacular. The use of real-life Easy Company survivors as talking heads at the start of each episode was also a masterstroke.

One area where the show really excels is its attempts to convey the sheer terror of battle. Episodes such as ‘Bastogne’ and ‘Breaking Point’ pull no punches and show the horrific conditions these young soldiers faced.