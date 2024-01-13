Imperfect
A professional company of actors with disabilities defies expectations by taking center stage in the musical Chicago.
Audio Radar is an RGB lights system for those with hearing loss to get visual cues about where sound in their games is coming from. At CES 2024, the company is launching an SDK to allow developers to customize the lights to their games.
The CES show floor was filled with interesting laptop designs. Here are our favorite laptops we saw and tried in Las Vegas.
Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander is still operating on orbit, with the company saying there is “growing optimism” that the spacecraft could survive in space longer than the current estimate. The Pittsburgh-based startup has been releasing a series of updates to social media platform X since the spacecraft’s launch in the early hours of Monday morning. Ultimately, those issues revealed a dire fuel leak in the spacecraft’s propellant system.
Few tech demos can match the spectacle of robotics. For many, the mere presence of a robot is shorthand for the future, and for big electronics firms, it’s a quick and simple method to let shareholders and customers know your company is still innovating. Whether or not those robots actually lead to salable products is almost beside the point.
All the accessibility-related products we saw at CES 2024.
Believe it or not, now is a great time to buy Segway's fun around-town ride. Prepare for summer and save a huge $270 on the F25 electric scooter right now.
Ten of TuSimple's autonomous big rigs are set to be auctioned off later this month, just a few weeks after the self-driving trucking startup that went public in 2021 announced it was exiting the U.S. market. The trucks, along with a slew of research and development equipment and office supplies, will be sold off in two online auctions. A spokesperson for the auction company confirmed 10 trucks will "initially" be sold.
CES 2024 is here! The TechCrunch team is in Las Vegas this week to take in all of the action and decipher what it means to you. Kicking off the first day were some bigger announcements from companies, including Nvidia, LG, Sony and Samsung.
Brunswick, the biggest recreational boat maker in the world, isn’t sitting pat waiting for the future to happen. CEO David Foulkes has been pushing the boating and marine tech company into the future — and CES was the best place to show off its latest wares.
The US government has reportedly approved AI-based memory loss prediction software for the first time. Darmiyan, a San Francisco-based brain imaging analytics company, says the FDA has granted De Novo approval for its product BrainSee.