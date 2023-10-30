Immersive lightshow takes over Bristol Cathedral

A "show-stopping" sound and light show is returning to Bristol Cathedral.

Collaborative team Luxmuralis is returning to the cathedral following last year's sold-out show Space Voyager.

Their latest production, Force of Nature, will run until Saturday.

The show is set to adorn the historic building in an exploration of creation and the symbolism of the four elements, with audiences able to enjoy the cathedral at their own pace.

The team behind it say the project combines ancient architecture with modern creative interpretation, taking viewers on a journey through each individual element and their relationship with religion, mythology and art history.

The show will see the cathedral divided into four sections, each representing fire, earth, air and water.

Visitor experience director at Bristol Cathedral, Frances Rosewell, said: "We can't wait to welcome visitors to this amazing experience.

"The talented team of artists has curated an installation that is set to transform the cathedral in a beautiful way, with incredible visuals and show-stopping accompanying music, to create a truly memorable experience."

At the event, the cathedral bar will also be serving a selection of nature-inspired drinks, including the cathedral's own bespoke gin, Chapterhouse, created by local distillery Espensen Spirit.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk