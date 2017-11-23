IMAX & Odeon Team Up To Launch Europe’s First Virtual Reality Experience

IMAX has teamed with cinema chain Odeon to launch Europe’s first virtual reality entertainment center. The two companies are launching the IMAX VR Experience Centre in Manchester, England at Odeon’s Trafford Centre movie theater.

The center, which consists of ten “pods” that will allow customers to enjoy interactive VR experiences, joins other VR centers in Los Angeles, New York City, Toronto and Shanghai. IMAX is also expected to launch five more centers in the U.S and Asia over the coming months.

The experience will feature a range of content, largely between 8 and 15 minutes in length, including Ubisoft’s Star Trek: Bridge Crew Rescue at Perseph and an IMAX Justice League exclusive from Warner Bros.

The company also recently launched the IMAX VR Content Fund, which is currently in talks with several content developers, including Hollywood studios and game publishers, to create high-quality VR experiences for exclusive runs in IMAX centres. It follows a co-financing and production agreement with Warner Bros to develop and release three premium, interactive VR experiences based on some of WB’s upcoming blockbusters.

“We are excited to join forces with our longtime partner Odeon to unveil the next evolution of immersive entertainment in Europe – starting with the launch of the IMAX VR Centre in Manchester,” said Giovanni Dolci, Managing Director, Europe & Africa, IMAX Corporation. “IMAX VR brings the best VR technology and content together in a highly social and interactive setting that will let you and your friends become a part of the experience like never before.”

Mark Way, Managing Director Odeon Cinemas Group, added: “Our ODEON at the Trafford Centre is already one of the most innovative and popular cinemas in Europe, and now the launch of the IMAX VR Experience will make it one of the most unique cinemas in the world. Our guests will be awe-struck by the power of the IMAX technology and the quality of the content from the world’s most creative studios and developers. We have a great history of working closely with our partners at IMAX to bring guests the very best entertainment, and this is another massive step forward.”

