Iman will 'never' remarry after death of 'true love' David Bowie

It will be #BowieForever for Iman, who says she’ll “never” remarry after the death of husband David Bowie, her “true love.”

The supermodel and cosmetics and fashion guru, 65, said so much in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar U.K., which is out now, just days shy of the fifth anniversary of the rock star’s death from liver cancer.

Iman and David Bowie together in 2006. (Photo: Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

“David is in our hearts and minds on a daily basis, for all of us,” she told the magazine. “You know, this was my true love. My daughter once asked me if I would ever marry again and I said, ‘never.’”

The Iman Cosmetics and Iman Global Chic founder opened up about their “regular” marriage and home life with daughter Alexandria “Lexi” Zahra Jones, now 21 and an artist. (Bowie was also dad to 49-year-old director Duncan Jones from his first marriage; Iman also has a 42-year-old daughter Zulekha Haywood from her first union.)

“It could not have been more regular,” said Iman, who married Bowie in two different ceremonies in 1992. “It was a really everyday marriage. He was a very funny, warm gentleman – you know, everyone talks about him being futuristic, but no, he was not, he liked more than anything to wear a three-piece suit. It was a beautiful, ordinary life and that was what was great about it. We could live in New York, pick up our daughter from school, walk everywhere.”

Iman added, “You know, I wish we had had more years.”

There are multiple Bowie anniversaries this week. He died on Jan. 10, 2016, after a private battle with cancer. Jan. 8 is his birthday and he would have been 74 this year.

“That’s the saddest time,” Iman said of the back-to-back anniversaries.

But she feels his spirit, explaining, “He’s hiding in plain sight. His fans are still around, his music is still relevant.”

Iman said that she likes to spend the anniversary of Bowie’s death with her family, but last year she traveled to northern California to mark it under the redwoods.

"On the day of his passing, I went on a hike and a bluebird flew in front of me. A bluebird, above all things!” she marveled.

Weeks before his death, Bowie released “Lazarus,” on Dec. 17, 2015, in which he sings about being “in heaven” and referenced being free “just like that bluebird.”

“I asked the tour guide, and he said, ‘Oh, they’re very rare here, bluebirds,’” Iman recalled. “And so now, instead of remembering it as sad, it is more of a joyous day” because she “absolutely” felt his presence.

The pandemic has kept her from her family this year — not seeing daughter Lexi, now on the West Coast, for more than six months at one point. While the Somali stunner is still based in NYC, she’s been spending most of her time in her country home outside the city, where she hikes, paints (a new hobby) and walks her beloved dog Max (who has one blue eye and one brown eye like Bowie did).

"I do get lonely,” admits Iman, who is now a grandma, “but I’m one of those people – thank God – who likes my own company.”

