Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Announces He and Wife Aja Volkman Have Split: 'I Am Saddened'

Dan Reynolds and his wife, Aja Volkman, have called it quits.

The Imagine Dragons lead vocalist announced on Twitter Friday that, after splitting in 2018 and openly working to repair their relationship a year later, the pair have separated once more.

"I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated," Reynolds, 35, wrote. "Being great parents to our children is our number one priority."

He added: "Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years."

Reynolds and Volkman, 42, share four children together: Arrow Eve, 10, twins Gia James and Coco Rae, 5, and Valentine, 2.

The pair initially got married in March 2011, but the musician and the frontwoman for the band Nico Vega announced their first separation in April 2018, following what they called "seven beautiful years together."

"Our children continue to be the most important thing in our lives, & we will continue to co-parent them with all our love," Reynolds tweeted amid their first separation. "I ask that you please respect our privacy at this time as we work through this as a family."

Eventually, Volkman and Reynolds reunited less than a year later, and Volkman shared in a January 2019 post that the couple was working on "rebuilding."

"I know that it's been a crazy road. It's killed us both in so many moments," Volkman wrote on Instagram at the time. "Last year we killed each other and now we are rebuilding. You can become your worst self in the eye of a giant storm. You almost have to. It's rite of passage. It's the only road to a better existence. A more mature sense of self."

In a 2019 cover story for Parents, Reynolds and Volkman opened up about their period of separation, as Reynolds called the seven months they were apart his "apocalypse." Reynolds also opened up to PEOPLE around the same time about the steps the couple had taken to get back to a strong place, which included going to therapy.

"We've been going through marriage counseling and putting in a lot of work to keep our family strong," he said. "Fortunately for us, we worked through it. If that hadn't have been the case for us, there's many people before us who paved that route and still raised great kids together or go on to be friends, or whatever it is. Relationships are complex."

This past month, Volkman celebrated their eldest daughter Arrow's birthday with a celebratory Instagram post.

In it, she called her and Reynolds' 10-year-old daughter a "really well-rounded person" and commended her for having a "great head on her shoulders, a kind heart, so much compassion for others, a ton of energy, and an amazing sense of humor."

"She's only 10, but she feels like a fully developed soul," Volkman wrote. "Arrow's lust and enthusiasm for life is intoxicating. She is the center heartbeat of this family. Everyone's cheerleader, everyone's best friend, everyone's entertainment. She is a diamond in this world. Happy 10 my baby. I'm so lucky to be in this world with you. ❤️."