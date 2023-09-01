I'm a Little Nervous
Christian advises Laurence to include at least one surprising element in her avant-garde design whilst Rami's going a little overboard in trying to follow up last week's big Project Runway win.
Even without star quarterback Cameron Rising, No. 14 Utah had little trouble taking care of Florida in its 2023 opener.
Crawford steamrolled Spence in their first meeting.
An institutional investor is suing Amazon and its board, including founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos, over hefty launch contracts they awarded to Bezos’ space company, Blue Origin. The suit, filed by Amazon shareholders the Cleveland Bakers and Teamsters Pension Fund, alleges that the board spent less than 40 minutes approving the launch agreements for Amazon’s Project Kuiper mega-constellation, while not even considering leading launch company (and Blue Origin rival) SpaceX.
Spectrum subscribers tuning in for Florida-Utah got something else.
Tesla Model 3 has been updated with new styling inside and out, as well as new features and improved range on the WLTP loop.
EV startup Fisker revealed more details about its $29,900 Pear electric urban lifestyle crossover vehicle Thursday at the company's Product Vision Day. Included in that reveal was confirmation that Foxconn, the consumer electronics manufacturer most well-known for making Apple iPhones, would be producing the vehicle at its Lordstown, Ohio, manufacturing facility. In early August, Henrik Fisker, founder and CEO, told TechCrunch that the Foxconn deal wasn't yet finalized.
Thrift & Tell, an expert thrifter, provides tips on how to elevate your everyday look with solid gold jewelry. The post Woman suggests you purchase these ‘first investment pieces’ to elevate your everyday look: ‘I would start with jewelry’ appeared first on In The Know.
Uncertainty involving Tim Ballard's story rights could delay a seemingly inevitable follow-up film.
Parents Kylie Jenner and Kim, Khloé, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian, have explained the meanings behind their kids' names.
"Whenever I'm really trying to set myself up for success the next day, I will do what I call a 'closing shift.'"