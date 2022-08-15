‘I'm a good Christian girl, forgive me’: Kristin Chenoweth's lewd answer has her apologizing on ‘Family Feud’

Broadway legend Kristin Chenoweth appeared on Celebrity Family Feud, Sunday, to raise money and awareness for her arts and education fund .

“You know what, I'm really good with people,” said host Steve Harvey, while introducing the actress. “You are an exceptionally nice person.”

His opinion of her was short-lived as he asked, “We asked 100 women, after the lips, what's your favorite part of a man to kiss?”

She may have played Glinda the Good in the original Broadway cast of Wicked, but she was Kristin the Naughty on the Feud.

“I'm sorry,” she said. “I'm a good Christian girl. Forgive me.”

Her guess was so censored that viewers didn’t technically hear what she said, but that didn’t stop them from taking to Twitter to share in sophomoric glee. As for host Steve Harvey, he heard the full uncensored answer and he couldn’t believe it. By the way, the answer was not on the board.