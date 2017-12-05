I'm A Celebrity: Iain Lee reveals the tragic real reason he's in the jungle

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!‘s Iain Lee has spoken about what made him enter the jungle in the first place.

Talking on Monday’s show, the comedian and broadcaster made a heartfelt revelation that he’s only appearing in this year’s jungle antics to pay for his mother’s healthcare.

View photos I’m A Celeb’s Iain Lee opens up about why he’s there. (Credit: REX) More

Iain’s mum Linda suffers from multiple sclerosis, and as a result of her care home treatment costs £1,500 a week.

To put that into perspective, in order for her to get the care she needs that’s £78,000 every year, in order to offer her the round the clock care and quality of life she needs.

“We can’t afford to keep her there. It’s very upsetting,” an emotional Iain confessed during the show.

View photos Iain Lee to use I’m A Celebrity 2017 fee to help pay for his sick mother’s care bills. (Credit: ITV) More

A source at The Sun revealed that ‘his mum’s care home costs are a great concern’ and that he can ‘use a proportion of his jungle fee to stabilise the situation’.

‘He’s made no secret of the fact he can’t wait to get home to his boys but knowing the money will be a huge help to his mum is stopping him from walking out,’ the insider added.

The 44-year-old, currently presenting on talkRADIO, has already been in the thick of it after viewers felt that other camp mates had been ganging up on him in regards to a game plan.

He’s also spoken candidly about battling with mental health issues, specifically depression that he’s suffered with and now his selfless motive for taking part in the reality show may spur viewers on to keep him in until the very end.

View photos I’m A Celebrity contestants have been accused of ‘bullying’ Iain Lee. (Credit: ITV) More

So far in the show we’ve seen Jack Maynard booted for inappropriate messages to an under-aged fan, with Shappi Khorsandi, Kezia Dugdale and most recently Rebekah Vardy having been evicted by the public vote.