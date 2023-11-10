I'm a Celebrity 2023: The rumoured line-up from Nigel Farage to Jamie Lynn Spears

Nigel Farage has said being on the show would be "quite an unconventional thing for me to do"

Politician Nigel Farage, actress Jamie-Lynn Spears and ex-Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson could be among the campmates in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! according to reports.

This Morning's Josie Gibson, First Dates' Fred Sirieix and EastEnders' Danielle Haroldare also reportedly going to be contestants on the show.

The ITV programme is returning from Australia on Sunday 19 November.

The line-up has been reported by the Sun but is not yet confirmed by ITV.

Hosted once again by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, it will see the contestants competing for rations and survival on the show, by completing gruesome Bushtucker trials in the jungle.

Here is the list of contestants reported in The Sun on Friday:

Tony Bellew

Former world boxing champion Tony Bellew retired from a successful career in 2018, and now works as an analyst and pundit.

While he was still boxing in 2016 he also played a world champion boxer in the films Creed and Creed III, starring Michael B Jordan.

He now also devotes time to Weapons Down Gloves Up, an initiative offering boxing coaching, education and a guaranteed job interview to those who sign up.

Grace Dent

MasterChef guest judge Grace Dent may find the food in camp below her usual standards, as a MasterChef guest judge and restaurant critic for the Guardian.

Dent, who has also written books and hosts her own podcast, wrote about I'm a Celebrity in 2012 that it was a "puerile venture into starvation, televised constipation and animal cruelty" but she then admitted that "invariably, I do watch".

Frankie Dettori

Jockey Frankie Dettori retired in October, after more than 4,000 wins in a career that started in the 1980s.

He admitted he would find leaving the sport hard after securing his 500th win at Newmarket in October.

Dettori said at the time: "I felt sad today, nauseous, realising this is my last few days."

He went on to announce he was selling items from his career including trophies and racing silks.

Nigel Farage

The former UKIP and Brexit Party leader would follow in the footsteps of another political campmate - former health secretary Matt Hancock, who the public voted to take part in numerous Bushtucker trials last year

In July, the BBC apologised to Farage over its inaccurate report about why his account at Coutts bank was closed.

Farage recently confirmed he was considering an offer for the show, commenting that it was "quite a big decision and quite an unconventional thing for me to do".

Josie Gibson

Josie Gibson is best known for being one of the hosts of ITV's daytime show This Morning, and is a familiar face with fans of the programme.

She presented alongside former presenter Holly Willoughby on the her first show since the departure of co-host Phillip Schofield.

Gibson first found fame as the winner of Big Brother in 2010, where she proved popular with the show's viewers.

Danielle Harold

Former EastEnders actress Danielle Harold played the BBC soap's Lola Pearce-Brown, a character who died following a brain tumour. Harold received huge plaudits and went onto win the prize for serial drama performance at this year's National Television Awards.

Harold said in May: "It's been a privilege to play this storyline and to work so closely with [the charity] Brain Tumour Research."

Marvin Humes

Marvin Humes started his career on talent show X Factor in 2008, finishing second as part of the boyband JLS.

The group went on to have chart success, with five hit number one singles including Beat Again.

JLS split in 2013 but reunited earlier this year and are currently on a greatest hits tour.

Humes has acted in Holby City and presented on ITV's This Morning and BBC One's The Hit List, with his wife Rochelle.

Nick Pickard

Actor Nick Pickard Nick plays Tony Hutchinson in Channel 4's teen series Hollyoaks, having been there since its launch 25 years ago.

The series recently expanded onto YouTube as well.

He has also appeared on Celebrity MasterChef and also had smaller roles in Grange Hill and EastEnders in 1994.

Nella Rose

Social media influencer Nella Rose has a million TikTok followers, plus 900,000 on Instagram and nearly 800,000 on YouTube.

The show's producers will be hoping she can help capture younger audiences on the show.

Rose won best media personality at last year's Mobo Awards and has previously hosted Catfish UK on MTV.

Fred Sirieix

Fred Sirieix is probably best known as the maitre d' for Channel 4's First Dates matchmaking show.

His other work on TV includes ITV's Gordon, Gino and Fred's Great Christmas Roast, with Gordon Ramsay and Gino D'Acampo and Channel 4's Gogglebox.

Jamie Lynn Spears

Actress Jamie Lynn Spears is the sister of singer Britney, and has appeared in shows including Netflix drama Sweet Magnolias.

Britney, who released a memoir in October, had been subject to a controversial conservatorship managed by her father, Jamie.

In the book, Britney said her younger sister had "ruled the roost" when they were growing up.

In 2021, Jamie-Lynn said she was proud of Britney for speaking out about her conservatorship.

Sam Thompson

Sam Thompson is a former star of E4's reality TV show Made In Chelsea, which he appeared on from 2012 to 2021.

He also featured in Channel 4 documentary Sam Thompson: Is This ADHD? and is a presenter on Hits Radio and co-hosts Love Island's podcast The Morning After.