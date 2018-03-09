I'm Alan Partridge series 1 - Looking back at the greatest Partridge series to date

Later this year Alan Partridge‘s return to the top will finally be complete when he rejoins the BBC gravy train after 25 long years in the wilderness. The BBC has promised that his new show, This Time With Alan Partridge, will be a One Show-esque magazine programme offering:

“A heady mix of consumer affairs, current affairs, viewer interaction, highbrow interview and lightweight froth.“

For fans of Norwich’s finest, this next step in Alan’s evolution is now tantalisingly close to being released. Nevertheless, only time will tell where this new series ranks among the great pantheon of his illustrious output.

Every Partridge offering has its fair share of memorable moments, but some are undoubtedly stronger than others. The cream of the crop however is surely the faultless first series of I’m Alan Partridge.

Alan’s status

Series 1 of I’m Alan Partridge granted us our first look at the man himself away from the spotlight. Devoid of all showbiz glamour, this was simply the real man behind the TV personality. Prior to this we’d only known him as a presenter and a corny chat show host. Now we got to see his regular day to day existence, and it was quite the eye-opener.

The series finds Alan at a low ebb. In other Alan outings, we see him on top (Knowing Me Knowing You), more accepting of his current standing (Mid Morning Matters) or on the cusp of a return to stardom (Alpha Papa). However series one of I’m Alan Partridge finds him at more or less at rock bottom. His wife has left him, the BBC has shunned him and he’s roundly detested by everyone but Michael and Lynn. He’s now living as a nomad in a Travel Tavern and working an early morning shift on Norwich local radio. It’s a long fall from the top of the TV tree.

One of the reasons this scenario makes for such entertaining viewing is that it provides us with a pure, unfiltered look at Alan’s real personality. We glimpse the true extent of his condescending and narrow-minded demeanour, those rougher edges having not yet been smoothed over. The more tolerant and slightly more modern side of Alan is still nowhere to be found.

Full of unwavering self-belief, Alan steadfastly refuses to accept that things are anything but rosy. Even in the face of overwhelming evidence to the contrary. It’s the start of a brave new world for our Alan.

The cast

As well as peak Alan, this series is also blessed with an incredible supporting cast. Felicity Montagu’s Lynne, Simon Greenhall’s Michael and Phil Cornwell’s Dave Clifton may reappear throughout Alan’s career path, but this is where all three are at their finest.

There are numerous other recurring and one-off gems to be found amongst the prestigious cast-list too. In the infamous Travel Tavern, itself a recurring reminder of Alan’s fall from grace, Susan (Barbara Durkin), Sophire (Sally Phillips) and Ben (James Lance) all play their parts perfectly. The trio do their best to tolerate Alan’s rudeness while at the same time barely concealing their immense dislike for him.

Also along for the ride are Julia Deakin’s chain-smoking divorcee Jill, Peter Baynham and Simon Pegg’s boating film makers, Chris Morris’ irate Farmers’ Union rep, Graham Linehan and Arthur Matthews’ Irish network execs and Kevin Eldon’s racist hotel guest. Some of the greatest performances in Partridge history are crammed in to this brief six episode run.