I'm Actually Wheezing At The 36 Hilarious Things People Posted On The Internet This Month So Far
Somehow, we're already halfway through June! Even though we have some time until the end of the month, there have already been plenty of gems on Twitter. Here are some of the best tweets from this month so far:
A septum piercing isn’t a gay indicator like it used to be. You gotta pierce something more random, like your eyelid or sumn
— gr☆cie (@hugetulip) June 13, 2024
Apple, if i unsend a message just let it be that. the whole announcement is crazy
— Heaven (@theheavenrenee) June 13, 2024
Fcking obsessedddd with not plugging my phone in when I go to bed like… I’ll charge it sometime tomorrow ♥️♥️
— Chölo Sevigny (@xXnarcissistXx) June 14, 2024
i bought a new car battery and it was like $220 and the girl at auto zone said “wanna see how much it would cost if you needed 99 of them?” and i said “okay” so she typed 99 in the quantity and the price went to $23000 and she said “thats how much it would cost” and i said “okay”
— buck tooth cunt (@Royal_McPoyle) June 13, 2024
My grandma (99, dementia) was at a trivia night in her memory care unit and they asked “Who shot JFK?” and she said “I did.”
— Giovanni Colantonio (@MarioPrime) June 13, 2024
british paramore be like innit fun
— sage ꩜ (@yelyahdoobee) June 9, 2024
whatever dude. i dont even care anymore pic.twitter.com/BcrmJDI0Q5
— luka ✰ 🔜 AC (@sighthound) June 8, 2024
‘lgbt’ stands for ‘let’s go buy tickets’ because gay people are always at a fucking concert
— julia 🧡🤍 (@fruiitsaalad) June 9, 2024
10? you were dumb https://t.co/CpksGZzfGv
— Skyler Higley (@skyler_higley) June 7, 2024
Universal Pictures / Twitter: @skyler_higley
it’s nothing worst than accidentally becoming a important person at your job
— IG:(Jozujoestar) 🇵🇦 (@JozuJoestar) June 8, 2024
over 30 and slept the wrong way pic.twitter.com/Bp9QVaXVUz
— Jordan (@itsjordanapps) June 8, 2024
HBO / Twitter: @itsjordanapps
Just watched someone ask a throuple “which one is the boyfriend and which one is the ‘fresh’ one?” IEKSKWKSKWOW HAHAHAHAHA
— col (@wokecol) June 7, 2024
she SAID that's that me espresso pic.twitter.com/ZBDuYO1r1i
— k. ♡ (@blkwatcher) June 7, 2024
Island Records / Twitter: @blkwatcher
the first fanfic writer to think “what if there was only one bed?” pic.twitter.com/MXoHdVfBrN
— °. ✧ 🍵emily🪷✧°. (@uhhmmily) June 6, 2024
Netflix / Twitter: @uhhmmily
i could’ve written hey jude, but the beatles could not have written the email i just sent
— a (@aallleeexxxxxx1) June 5, 2024
human eyes are not meant to see a naked body wearing an apple watch
— Isabel Steckel (@IsabelSteckel) June 15, 2024
my bestie cannot do wrong in my eyes if she got 8 hoes I got 8 brothers in law
— Noor ✭ (@Noorthevirgo) June 1, 2024
ignored the check engine light on my car for weeks and it went away on its own i won pic.twitter.com/HyEdOqMmXS
— geo (@geodicey) May 31, 2024
Netflix / Twitter: @geodicey
i have a migraine and my daughter don’t give a shit she counting to 100 in Spanish asking me what 86 is babygirl I’m from Flatbush
— Mr. Babygirl (@davinccdeez) June 1, 2024
Me after spitting on it and using both hands pic.twitter.com/yAYiKWsH9p
— Wicked Wiener (@MightBeMadison) June 13, 2024
— . (@BrendanDaGawd) June 13, 2024
i've never opened chat gpt, my goal is to become like one of those profs who stored their dissertation on a floppy disk and still doesn't know how to operate powerpoint in 2024. but with ai. you see the vision.
— bl**ne (@alphatransfag) June 10, 2024
“Show ME to ME, Rachel” is actually quite profound .. show me who I am .. shrooms me would cry
— cj- (@cjnieI) June 10, 2024
— Jack (@psorcastic_jack) June 12, 2024
adding “lol” to add to the tension https://t.co/OqXliPnkxL
— jerry (@imjeremiahh) June 9, 2024
Me looking at what's about to turn into a missed call. pic.twitter.com/tyAXkOOHZn
— tido bling (@its_tiidoo) June 8, 2024
Nickelodeon / Twitter: @its_tiidoo
Say what you want about OJ but that was probably the last guy in the world named Orenthal
— Thomas (@len0killer) June 10, 2024
When someone asks me what the Louvre is pic.twitter.com/wdyuOYqYsp
— yeah no sure (@RyneIsMean) June 9, 2024
Warner Bros. Inc / Twitter: @RyneIsMean
perfume and no deodorant is kind of crazy... smelling like glossier you and shallot
— megan (@chismosavirus) June 8, 2024
Dogs when they walk into a cemetery pic.twitter.com/jaa7wmSQU9
— a cat (@101Iight) June 6, 2024
Netflix / Twitter: @101Iight
— isaac (@goftue) June 5, 2024
the kids at the school i work at b like ms emily why is ur hair messy…baby ms emily wants to d*e
— ms. sagittarius (@em6ly) June 3, 2024
Being around ur parents is like damn im emotionally traumatized but im eating so good rn
— 🃏 (@conchspell) June 3, 2024
edible hit in the middle of the tsa line, thought i was going to jail
— Valentina V. (@valentinavoight) June 2, 2024
Got into my Uber and he’s goes “ok we’re going to brooklyn?” Then he goes “OH! Manhattan! VERY NICE! I saw you walking and I thought we were going to Brooklyn. very sorry”
— mehow (@mehow123) June 1, 2024
it’s funny when italian people are like my family is from sicily. i don’t give a shit man
— gary the halfling (@thedarkprowler) June 10, 2024