Iliza Shlesinger Sued For Turning Away Men At Girls-Only Show

ComedianIliza Shlesinger is getting sued for discrimination after a man was turned away from her “Girls Night In” show at Largo at the Cornet in Los Angeles.

The show was advertised as an event for women and lightheartedly used the phrase “No Boys Allowed” to promote it — but that didn’t stop George St. George from buying a ticket to the event for himself and his friend. According to the suit, the tickets were $30 a piece and when they arrived at the venue to pick up their tickets from will call they said they were allowed to attend the show if they sat in the back. The suit also states when they returned, they were denied entry and offered a refund. The lawsuit also compares them sitting in the back of the theater to “the Montgomery City Lines bus company in Montgomery, Alabama circa 1955.”

Iliza Shlesinger is the first female winner of Last Comic Standing and creator of the ABC digital series Forever 31.

Related stories

'Forever 31' Creator Iliza Shlesinger Talks Opportunities For Comedians In The Digital Arena

Iliza Shlesinger-Hosted Show Gets Title & Airdate As Freeform Goes Late-Night

Freeform Developing Late-Night Show With Comedian Iliza Shlesinger