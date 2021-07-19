Ilana Glazer Reveals She Welcomed First Baby with Husband David Rooklin: 'Been Breastfeedin'

Ilana Glazer

Ilana Glazer is three weeks into new mom life!

The Broad City alum, 34, revealed on Instagram Monday that she has welcomed her first baby with husband David Rooklin. Sharing a photo of herself nursing the newborn, she writes, "Been breastfeedin in compression socks for the past 3 weeks, hbu?"

Rooklin seemingly announced the news in a July 11 Instagram post when he posted a hand-drawn "quick sketch of new mom and 🌹🐣," which Glazer "liked" on the social media platform.

The comedian, who wed Rooklin in February 2017, first confirmed her pregnancy to Entertainment Weekly back in March and shared a series of photos showing off her baby bump.

Glazer noted that the timing of her pregnancy was coincidental with her starring role in the thriller False Positive, in which she plays a woman named Lucy who, along with husband Adrian (Justin Theroux), undergoes nightmarish treatments with a fertility specialist (Pierce Brosnan).

"This was not supposed to happen this way, but it's just so eerie and cosmically funny that it has," Glazer said about being pregnant for the movie's release, which hit Hulu last month. "I'm lucky; I'm in control, unlike our protagonist. I don't feel like I'm having the rug pulled out from under me in any way."

"I'm not afraid to ask a billion questions," she said of taking advice from friends and family who are already parents. "There are certain trends in society of how pregnancy should look — the 'shoulda coulda wouldas' that are put on women all the time but are so amplified in pregnancy. I'm specifically seeking out the most spiritually healthy and welcoming experience."

The Rough Night actress later opened up about the fear that she's "falling behind" in her career, amid her pregnancy. "There have been so many pregnant people and women and moms and parents that I've heard in the last 10 years talk about that feeling," she said on Whitney Cummings' Good for You podcast. "I don't know. I do have that feeling, but then it's also like, I think it's just a feeling."

In March, the four-time Emmy Award nominee had a joyful reunion with Broad City co-creator and costar Abbi Jacobson. "Mami Lani," Jacobson, 37, wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of herself kissing her pregnant friend's baby bump.

Glazer and Jacobson launched the web series Broad City in 2009, based on their real-life friendship, before Amy Poehler helped them get the show picked up by Comedy Central. It ran for five seasons from 2014 to 2019.

The pregnant star joked on Instagram earlier this month, "Damn i miss weed 🌱💚🌱"