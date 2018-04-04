Ike Barinholtz Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Wife Erica

The 'Mindy Project star told ET the happy news at the Los Angeles premiere for his new movie, 'Blockers.'

Surprise! Ike Barinholtz is a father again!

The Mindy Project star broke the news to ET at the Los Angeles premiere for his new movie, Blockers, on Tuesday night that he and wife, Erica, just welcomed baby No. 3. In fact, he hadn't even removed his hospital bracelet by the time he had to walk the red carpet!

"I just had a baby," the 41-year-old actor revealed. "I wear [the bracelet] until it kinda falls off. Like the umbilical cord."

"I drank a lot of coffee today, but we have not slept in a few days, but we're gettin' there," the now-father-of-three confessed.

By this point, Barinholtz revealed, he and Erica are total pros at the whole new baby thing.

"This is my third, so there's no more surprises," he said. "There's only breast milk and poop, that's all there is."

Sounds about right!

Barinholtz and his wife married in 2009, and welcomed their first child, daughter Foster, in 2013, and daughter Payton in July 2016. The actor is pretty private about his family life, and before dishing the happy news on Tuesday night, it was not known that he and his wife were even expecting their third!

Well, one thing the couple probably won't be bringing the kids to is his raunchy new film, which premieres on April 6.

This baby news follows an exciting year of new additions in Hollywood. Proud parents including Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish and more have recently welcomed bundles of joy.

Watch the video below to see what Kim told ET recently about how sister Khloe Kardashian is handling the last few days before becoming a mom herself.

