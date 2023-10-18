Igloo Launches Special-Edition Green Day Cooler Collaboration: Here’s Where to Get One Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.



Igloo Coolers is partnering with one of the coolest punk bands from the ’90s, Green Day, in a collaboration that will help you have the “Time of Your Life” at a tailgating party, backyard get-together, the beach, or any other fun-filled occasion.

The Green Day Nimrod KoolTunes by Igloo Coolers is a cross between the outdoor brand’s Playmate cooler and a boombox, with artwork that draws inspiration from the punk band’s fifth studio album “Nimrod,” which was released back in Oct. 1997.

Price: $174.99

The portable cooler can keep your beverages and snacks nicely chilled when you’re out and about, while the built-in speakers pair easily with your phone via Bluetooth to play Green Day’s biggest hits — such as “Hitchin’ a Ride,” “Good Riddance,” “Redundant,” “Nice Guys Finish Last” and others. Of course, you can play your any of favorite musical artists and podcasts through your Bluetooth-enabled device.



The cooler/boombox hybrid features a 14-quart capacity that’s large enough to hold up to 26 standard 12-ounce cans at once, with a water-resistant and dust-resistant design, dual 5-watt speakers at its front, USB charging and a long battery life of up to 10 hours per charge.



“To bring a punk rock-inspired Playmate cooler to market is incredible, but for that cooler to be a collaboration with Green Day, is beyond huge, and we’re infinitely pumped!” said Adrienne Berkes, Igloo’s Vice President of Marketing in a press release. “We’re bringing this collab to life with awesome designs inspired by the game-changing albums Green Day has released over the last decades. We’re starting out with the Nimrod KoolTunes boombox cooler, so fans can blast Green Day while enjoying a chilled drink, then expanding our collection early next year with two additional styles. We can’t wait to see how hyped fans get with this collection!”

Meanwhile, this kind of collaboration isn’t new for Igloo. The brand has partnered with other recording artists, including Slayer and Run-DMC, for similar coolers as part of Igloo’s KoolTunes series.



Igloo says it also plans to release more Green Day-inspired products, such as drinkware, in early 2024. Shop the full collection now at IglooCoolers.com.

