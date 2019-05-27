Iggy Azalea Speaks Out After Topless Photo Leak: 'I'm Surprised and Angry'

Iggy Azalea is stepping away from social media after nude photos of her were leaked online.

The "Fancy" rapper deactivated her Twitter and Instagram accounts over the weekend, followed by a statement on social media condemning the release of the sensitive snapshots, which she claims where taken as part of a photoshoot for GQ magazine three years ago.

"Recently some outtakes from my 2016 GQ magazine cover were leaked to the public," Azalea wrote. "A lot of high profile women have shot covers for GQ with a strategically placed hand ect Covering their breasts etc. I always felt they were very beautiful covers, so I jumped at the opportunity."

"I hadn't seen other women's covers leak so I felt comfortable (on a closed set) to model for such a reputable magazine knowing only the images with my hands covering would be considered for print," she continued. "I never consented to taking topless pictures for potential release, period. It was my understanding BEFORE shooting, GQ do not print topless pictures."

"There was no reason for anyone to have kept the outtakes from the shoot. I'm surprised and angry that they were not immediately deleted after the final images were selected," the rapper explained.

Azalea added that she feels "blindsided embarrassed, violated, angry, sad, and a million other things," following the release of the photos.

"Not solely because I didn't consent to this -- but also because of the vile way people have reacted," she wrote. "A lot of the comments I see from men in particular taking things even further and sharing their thoughts and fantasies in regards to my body had honestly disturbed me. The outright wicked things people say is overwhelming & makes me feel like throwing up."

She went on to say that those who've "ever been humiliated before" in front of their friends and family can likely relate to what she's been dealing with, which she described as "a nuclear bomb that explodes and not only destroys you emotionally, but leaves a path of destruction in your personal life."

"I fully intend on finding out where the leak originated from and pressing criminal charges," Azalea declared adding that it is important to her that "someone actually be held accountable for their actions & the way it impacts my life."

Finally, addressing her decision to deactivate her social media accounts, Azalea said she feels there is no where she "can retreat to" or where she has a "happy place'" where she can "wait in until it all blows over."

"I have seen some really vicious s**t written in the last 24 hours and it is too much negativity for me to handle," she concluded. "For now it's best to keep my accounts deactivated. Please be kinder to one another."

