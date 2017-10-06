Iggy Azalea Being Sued by American Express for Not Paying $300,000 Credit Card Bill

Iggy Azalea is being sued for nearly $300,000 for a delinquent credit card bill.

American Express filed suit in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday morning, alleging that Azalea (real name Amethyst Kelly) owes them $299,147.81 for goods and services that she has purchased over the last two years.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the Australian recording artist’s delinquent balance is $250,000 more than her credit card limit. The lawsuit is seeking the full amount owed, plus legal fees.

Azalea released her debut album, The New Classic, in 2014. It went platinum and spawned several singles, including the #1 hit “Fancy.” Her follow up album, Digital Distortion, was originally scheduled to be released in June, but has gone through multiple delays. There is no current release date scheduled.

Azalea has not publicly commented about the lawsuit, and the court documents do not list an attorney in this case. A rep for Azalea did not immediately return PEOPLE’s calls for comment.

The lawsuit was first reported by The Blast.