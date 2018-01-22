Idris Elba says there's no such thing as a "black Bond"

From Digital Spy

The glorious Idris Elba has quite rightly said that it's time to "do something different" with James Bond.

Speaking to Variety at the Sundance Film Festival, Idris stated: "There's no such thing as a 'black Bond'. Are we interested in having a Bond character other than being a male?

"Could be a woman – could be a black woman, could be a white woman – but I think, that character, everybody would like to see it have... do something different with it, why not?"

There's long been talk that a black actor or a woman could eventually assume the mantle of 007 – and James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli previously said "anything is possible".

"These films tend to reflect the times, so we always try to push the envelope a little bit. Anything is possible," Broccoli explained.

"Right now it's Daniel Craig, and I'm very happy with Daniel Craig, but who knows what the future will bring?"

Meanwhile, Elba is pretty pessimistic about playing 007 in the future, saying that "no-one wants it" – and later explained why he's not a fan of the rumours.

"It's interesting that the James Bond thing continues to go. I think it's more about, 'We just want to have a black guy play James Bond rather than Idris Elba, the actor, play James Bond.' That's the part that I'm like, 'Ugh, come on,'" Idris admitted.

James Bond 25 will be released in US cinemas on November 8, 2019, with a "traditional earlier release" in the UK to be announced in the months to come.

