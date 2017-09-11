Idris Elba and His Former Miss Vancouver Girlfriend Make Their Red Carpet Debut at TIFF

The compatible pair was hand-holding and all smiles as they strutted the carpet!

Idris Elba and his new girlfriend are red carpet official!

The Luther star hit the Toronto International Film Festival with model and former Miss Vancouver, Sabrina Dhowre, on Sunday, which they attended for the premiere of Elba’s new film, Molly’s Game.

The 45-year-old actor and his 29-year-old flame seemed happy and comfortable together as they strutted the carpet hand in hand.

Looking good, you two! It’s certainly nice to see that Elba’s dating days aren’t behind him, even though he has no plans to be a married man again anytime soon.

"Am I ever gonna get remarried? I don't think so," Elba said in an interview last month with Essence magazine. "Yeah, I don't think so. Marriage is an institution of sorts. And I've done it. It's not for everybody. It's not my life's calling."

Fair enough, Idris. But if George Clooney can have a change of heart, anyone can!

Watch the Molly’s Game trailer below.

