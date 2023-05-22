‘The Idol’ Worship: All Eyes on Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd at Cannes Premiere (Photos)
The long-awaited premiere of HBO’s “The Idol” is finally here and its stars and guests are making their own rise to fame on the Cannes red carpet for the occasion. The drama series, which has been shrouded in controversy amid accusations of a chaotic production filled with reshoots, follows pop star Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp), who is lured to the dark side of the entertainment industry by mysterious nightclub owner Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye).